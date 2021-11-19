The amount that Warner would have offered Christian Bale to return to being Batman

They have been put between eyebrows to achieve what seems impossible. Since the project of The Flash and the first names began to come to the fore, our enthusiasm has only multiplied. And it is that, as is already known, the tape of Robert Zemeckis will play jumps between dimensions, which will allow the return of Michaerl keaton or Ben affleck to bring Batman back to life. Of course, it might not be the only one.

Needless to say, for many, Christian bale is the best Batman ever. It cannot be denied that his films were true masterpieces. Thus, the company is determined to get the actor’s return. A really difficult task, especially given the fact that Bale is now enlisted in the Marvel universe with his next appearance in Thor: Love & Thunder. In fact, there is talk that he could be a villain in several films.

Be that as it may, the figures that are talked about to get the return of Christian bale like Batman they are astronomical. To get it only for a while The Flash, the offer could amount to 20 million dollars. A fortune that could reach 50 million if Bale donned the Bat Man suit in a solo film.

It does not seem that Warner and DC can achieve their goal, but what is clear is that they will not spare costs.