The agreement that would achieve the short stop Trevor Story

Short field is predicted Trevor Story will land a $ 126MM six-year contract and lists the Texas Rangers as a possible suitor, although they are not alone as at least eight teams have contacted representatives of the coveted short stop.

The Rangers have needs across the diamond, and finding a place for Story would hardly be a challenge. While starter Isiah Kiner-Falefa put together a solid season overall (particularly with the glove), neither Brock Holt nor Charlie Culberson (Ranger’s top third baseman in 2021, both free agents) are likely to feature on the long list of the long-term (or, frankly, short-term) plans club, and it’s not clear that they see youngsters Andy Ibañez or Nick Solak as the long-term solution at second base:

Because Story turned down a qualifying offer, the team hiring him will have to forfeit a draft pick.

It may interest you: MLB The nine most likely suitors of short stop Trevor Story

Since the Rangers did not pay the luxury tax or receive revenue sharing payments in 2021, the two-time All-Star would cost the club its second-highest pick in the 2022 draft (currently the third pick of the second round) and $ 500K in international bonus fund money.