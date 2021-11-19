The agreement that would achieve the short stop Trevor Story

Short field is predicted Trevor Story will land a $ 126MM six-year contract and lists the Texas Rangers as a possible suitor, although they are not alone as at least eight teams have contacted representatives of the coveted short stop.
The Rangers have needs across the diamond, and finding a place for Story would hardly be a challenge. While starter Isiah Kiner-Falefa put together a solid season overall (particularly with the glove), neither Brock Holt nor Charlie Culberson (Ranger’s top third baseman in 2021, both free agents) are likely to feature on the long list of the long-term (or, frankly, short-term) plans club, and it’s not clear that they see youngsters Andy Ibañez or Nick Solak as the long-term solution at second base:
Because Story turned down a qualifying offer, the team hiring him will have to forfeit a draft pick.
It may interest you: MLB The nine most likely suitors of short stop Trevor Story
Since the Rangers did not pay the luxury tax or receive revenue sharing payments in 2021, the two-time All-Star would cost the club its second-highest pick in the 2022 draft (currently the third pick of the second round) and $ 500K in international bonus fund money.
Rafael Martinez
I am a fan of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and in general all of Mexican baseball. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterrupted since 2009), signings of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, albeit as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I carry baseball in my veins. Bachelor of Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I came to El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services in Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and within days, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.
see more