The 3 worst movie endings in recent film history

It is increasingly common to hear criticism of a movie or series based on its ending. Today, Lost continues to receive reproaches from fans who still do not tolerate everything that happened with the end of the series they commanded JJ Abrams and Damon Lindeloff. However, the series gave away great moments, such as “Not Penny’s Boat” or the episode “The Constant” that should make it one of the great fictions of recent years.

On the big screen, the situation is similar and it is a genre like science fiction that usually receives the most criticism from the audience. We are used to being given the answers to everything and we do not settle for open ends. But we also don’t like the obvious closings or out of register with the rest of the film, as in the case of Interstellar, another production questioned by some not so loyal fans of Christopher Nolan, to whom they still do not forgive what they did with Tenet. Here are three of the worst movie closings seen in the new millennium.

Planet of the Apes

In 2001, Tim Burton made a remake of the sci-fi classic from the late 60s. With Mark Wahlberg As the main protagonist, the production had everything to become a new classic. However, some differences with the studio, which asked the director for more epic scenes, along with the ending, made it somewhat forgettable. The film concludes with Leo Davidson returning to what seems to be his Earth, to find a planet where the apes are the ones who rule.

Matrix Revolutions

One of the trilogies that generated the most controversy was the one they made the wachowski sisters. In 1999, The Matrix hit theaters and became an undisputed gem of science fiction. Four years later, the two sequels were released that promised to deepen this universe. However, they ended up confusing many fans who did not accept the excess of philosophy and that closure with the architect and the oracle together with Neo, after sacrificing himself to defeat Smith.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The pressure for the Episode IX from Star wars it was giant. The film should not only put an end to the sequel trilogy but also close what became known as the “Skywalker Saga”. However, the appearance of Palpatine, the sacrifice of Kylo ren and the end in which in the end it is not known who are the parents of King (taking the surname Skywalker) were left in a nonsense that seemed to build the entire film in pursuit of the fanservice.

