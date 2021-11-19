The 20 best Christmas movies from Movistar +

Take out the blanket, make yourself a cup of chocolate, open your Movistar + subscription and get ready to enjoy the best Christmas movies on the platform, and that includes the best Christmas movie ever.

In the Movistar + catalog you can find Christmas spirit films such as Little women, life-long classics and other titles to discover, scary movies for winter nights by the Christmas tree and some special episodes of the best television comedies.

Just as we have done with the best Christmas movies from Disney +, HBO Max and Amazon Prime, we have immersed ourselves in Movistar’s offer to select those perfect titles to watch between Christmas Eve and Three Kings Night.

20. Planet Singles 2

Movistar +

The popular Polish romantic comedy sets Christmas as a deadline in its second part. Maciej Stuhr and Agnieszka Wiedlocha re-form the couple of a heartthrob TV host and a music teacher who break up and fall in love with each movie. This time they have to stay together in the face of the television show, and that despite going through a sentimental crisis … at least until the Christmas program.

19. We are 18 years old (1959)

Movistar +

Produced by Luis García Berlanga, Jesús Franco’s first film is a genre comedy with fantastic elements with Antonio Ozores, Terele Pávez and Isana Medel. The premise, a Christmas fantasy: the parents of two friends go on Christmas vacation to Paris and leave them alone. It is the opportunity to have fun and have adventures, even if you have to imagine them.

18. Illustrious: A Christmas Carol (2016)

Movistar +

Here we are going to cheat. Instead of a movie we propose this Christmas special Illustrious ignorant. Javier Cansado and Pepe Colubi parody the Charles Dickens classic. After all, the program came about with the premise of looking for answers to all the ridiculous questions of the day to day, and is there a time with more ridiculous questions without possible answers than Christmas?

17. The Christmas of the Branch Man and the Flying Broom (2015)

Movistar +

Adaptation of an illustrated story by the famous Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, ‘The Stick Man’, this 30-minute medium-length film sets in motion the magic of the authors of The Gruffalo. The stick man is happy in his tree with Lady Palo and her three little children, but being a stick is not as easy as you think and one day before Christmas Eve he will have to go through an adventure to get home on time for Christmas.

16. Little Women (1949)

Movistar +

The story of Little women It begins on Christmas Eve, when the four daughters of the March family gather around the fireplace to lament that they do not have enough money to buy gifts. Then this classic will cover many more years and seasons, but the story of Meg, Amy, Beth and Jo – so different from each other – does not end up getting rid of an ideal spirit for these parties. The 1949 version was for years the main adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel and is still full of cuteness and funny moments.

15. Horror Toys (2020)

Movistar +

Christmas is as good a time as any for a good horror story packed with scares and low-budget gory moments. We are in the subgenre of (Christmas) haunted houses. While the adults try to decorate a mansion with a dark past for the holidays, the children find a trunk full of toys in the attic… It does not matter if you are at Christmas: a haunted mansion, an attic and a sinister trunk never bring anything good.

14. Christmas and other holidays to avoid (2014)

Movistar +

One of the last Robin Williams films. It is a Christmas comedy about a dysfunctional family in which Williams and Joel McHale (Community) are father and son on a desperate journey to retrieve gifts that McHale has forgotten eight hours before Christmas.

13. Hope (2019)

Movistar +

This sober Norwegian drama about how a couple’s relationship is put to the test by the announcement of a terminal illness stands out as one of the most intense and heartbreaking films set against the backdrop of Christmas. The balance of a family is thrown into the air on Christmas Eve, when Anja is diagnosed with brain cancer. Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård and a drama.

12. Agatha Christie: Tragic Innocence (2018)

Movistar +

In miniseries format, this Agatha Christie installment is the length of a 180-minute feature film divided into three chapters. The story takes us back to Christmas 1954 at the Sunny Point family home where the philanthropic millionaire Rachel Argyll was murdered. His adopted son Jack has been arrested for the crime, but he insists he is innocent.

11. The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Movistar +

Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” has been adapted to the cinema in all eras: from classic cinema to Muppets to Mickey Mouse, but the story of the writer who really invented what we understand by Christmas today is rarely told. This film focuses on how Dickens wrote and self-published his famous story at one of the most difficult moments of his career.

10. The Season of Happiness (2020)

Movistar +

Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza, among other members of an ensemble cast, rewrote the Christmas comedies with this LGTB film where coming out of the closet occurs in the worst imaginable scenario: Christmas Eve dinner with the whole family.

9. Rare Exports: A Hooligan Christmas Tale (2010)

Movistar +

Scientists in northern Finland uncover the truth behind Santa’s beard in this stunt, crazy, and show-stopping movie near the North Pole. Rare Export mix the sub-zero terror of The thing by Carpenter with the Christmas imaginary with a Santa Claus who has horns and prefers the red of blood to that of mistletoe.

8. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Movistar +

Shane Black, the screenwriter of Lethal Weapon, loves Christmas and action movies even if he has to take care of filming the third part of Hombre de Hierro. With Kiss kiss bang bang fully embraced the holiday season in a fun buddy movie alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer. A criminal comedy that in its moments reminds classics of the genre such as Snatch. Pigs and diamonds.



7. Little Women (1994)

Movistar +

Christmas 1994 brought another adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic, this time with Susan Sarandon as Mrs. March and Winona Ryder as Jo. The director Gillian Armstrong also had the good eye to give one of her first roles to Christian Bale, Kirsten Dunst and a very young Claire Danes who by then did not think that she would end up playing with DiCaprio to Romeo + Juliet.

6. Shame: Black Santa (2018)

Movistar +

It’s not exactly a movie, but at Christmas we’re not going to refuse to recommend this gift. Black santa is the special Christmas chapter that Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández Armero created for the series Shame. As its title indicates, it is about exploiting all the embarrassing and uncomfortable situations that can happen to a couple like Javier Gutiérrez and Malena Alterio. And what time is more conducive to awkward situations than Christmas gatherings?

5. Babe the Brave Little Pig (1995)

Movistar +

The story of Babe, the charming orphan pig who was raised by dogs without knowing it was meant to be Christmas dinner, is a fable about risking being different made with the tenderness and ingenuity that only the creator of Mad max. There is a pig that talks and herds sheep, what more do you want for these holidays?

4. The Holiday (2006)

Movistar +

Director Nancy Meyers (What do women think about?) knows how to make a friendly and cozy rom-com to travel to on vacation. And what better than on Christmas holidays with this movie where Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet face their respective breakups in Los Angeles and London, deciding to exchange their apartments for these dates, and thus find a new relationship with which to celebrate them.

3. The bazaar of surprises (1940)

Movistar +

James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan work in a store in Budapest. They cannot stand each other, but that will not prevent them from falling in love by correspondence without knowing who the anonymous person they are writing to is. One of the funniest romantic comedies in classic cinema … at Christmas, the best date for this story.

2. Day of the Beast (1995)

Movistar +

“The end of the world is tonight. Tonight! Christmas Eve was screwed up! Christmas is screwed up! Everything was screwed up! ”Says Doctor Cavan in Álex de la Iglesia’s masterpiece. A black comedy about the beginning of the end of the world on December 25, 1995, the day that according to the calculations of a priest played by Álex Angulo, the Antichrist is born in Madrid. The Day of the Beast It also includes the best role of Santiago Segura as a young fan of the death metal who will join this crusade against the Antichrist.

1. How beautiful it is to live (1946)

Movistar +

A Christmas Carol by Frank Capra, the most Christmas director ever. No movie concentrates the Christmas spirit like this fable starring James Stewart, a man who is about to commit suicide receives a visit from an angel to show him how important his life has been. In these dates more than in any, Living is beautiful remember that nothing is more important than solidarity.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io