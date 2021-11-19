The 150W load will be a reality in 2022 thanks to Qualcomm

Qualcomm is preparing a new generation of its Quick Charge technology, with powers of up to 150 watts that would allow a full mobile to be charged in just 10 minutes.

Qualcomm has not yet made the official new generation Snapdragon, and although it is indeed rumored that It will not be called Snapdragon 898 but it will change the paradigm to start a new, simpler nomenclature, the truth is that we do not know too many details of these cutting chipsets premium that are about to hit the market.

For now we have only been able to speculate about the first smartphones that could mount it on its arrival in the market, but some sources have already anticipated that Qualcomm will use the new ARMv9 architecture customized under its Kryo brand and with a high-performance Cortex-X2 core. In addition, now GSMArena tells us about major improvements in Quick Charge technology, and this deserves mention.

In fact, it seems that it will be necessary to pay much more attention to this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, because from China they affirm that the new system-on-chip Qualcomm high-performance devices will be able to offer fast charging up to 150 watts, and we already know that a good fast charge is always better for a smartphone than a great autonomy.

And everything agrees, because Xiaomi was enlisting its HyperCharge and it seems that it will indeed be the first manufacturer, together with Motorola, to enjoy these latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon that will be officially presented on November 30 at your event Tech Summit.

Why is it better to choose a mobile with fast charging than with a good battery

The information has been spilled Digital Chat Station and lately its hit rate is pretty good, so let’s give credibility to a technology that would allow charging a high-performance mobile in just 10 minutes, something that we would like to see and try because it seems almost unthinkable.

In any case, the first phones with those Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will not reach these fast charging powers, since Xiaomi and Motorola plan to launch them before the end of 2021 and Qualcomm’s first runs will not yet be ready for such an important advance.

Qualcomm prepares its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for fast charges of up to 150 W, something that would allow to return all the capacity in its battery to a current smartphone in just 10 minutes.

According to sources, will be from the second batch of chips of the new generation when loads up to 150 watts are enabled, so perhaps the best wait for us quietly until the first quarter of 2022 when the phones will arrive with these SoC.

It should be remembered that the current standard Quick Charge 5 of the San Diego company allows speeds and powers already high, with those capacities Dual Charge what can charge from 0 to 50 percent a mobile in just 5 minutes and maintaining up to 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, guaranteeing a fast, stable and safe recharge.

We will have to wait for confirmations, but in fact this is a great advance which for us even overshadows the interest in more performance … Good work, Qualcomm!

These will be the first phones that will carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898

Related topics: Mobile, Mobile Processors

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe