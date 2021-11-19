That’s cheating? The vague way Johnny Depp memorized his lines while filming

Although it is true that today Johnny depp He is at a somewhat delicate moment in his acting career, due to the legal dispute he has with his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the time the actor it was one of the life insurances when making a new production.

Depp has been in great movies like ‘Eduardo hands scissors’ or’Pirates of the Caribbean‘, projects that guarantee a great career in the entertainment world. But it seems that the actor used a unconventional method of studying the scripts that were sent to him, in fact there are people who might consider that it cheats a bit.

All of this was revealed when his ex-agent decided to sue him after the actor dispensed with his services. In a statement he published, he sued Depp for the time in which they had maintained their professional relationship and also ended by reveal the tactic he used to memorize his sentences.

As explained by the former agent of Johnny depp, his client reached spend thousands of dollars perfecting a small sound device. He used this earpiece during filming and, while his companions were talking, he waited for they will tell him what his next phrase was and thus not having to study their dialogues. It is clear that This formula is worthy of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Tom Cruise also used the Johnny Depp method to memorize his phrases

Johnny Depp is not a pioneer and there are many other actors before him who have used this same method to memorize their lines on the set. Tom cruise was one of them and he himself tells that he put it into practice in ‘Thunder days’, in which they rewrote the script minutes before starting to shoot some scenes.

“I was driving and looking around, trying to remember the phrases that had just been given to me. And suddenly the car is thrown off by the weight of the camera and I go straight against the wall. So what we started doing was for Bob Towne to read me my sentences through the earpiece he was wearing, “he explains in Rolling stone.

And he ends: “I just read it, I sped it up and then I read it again. It was fun. So in the movie when it seems that my crew chief is talking to me and I listen, I was actually waiting for my next sentence“.

