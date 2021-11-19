Thailand reopens Maya Bay, the beach where Leonardo DiCaprio recorded ‘the Beach’, three years later

Thailand is one of the countries that receives the largest number of tourists each year, and its paradisiacal beaches are undoubtedly a great attraction. The Maya Bay beach of Thailand, one of the most famous in the country, will reopen to the public soon, as announced by the Thai authorities.

In addition to its incredible shape and aesthetics, this beach is also very famous all over the world thanks to being the place where Leonardo DiCaprio filmed his movie “The Beach”. It is a very special place, a paradise that is worth visiting at least once in your life.

Thailand’s Maya Bay beach reopens in 2022

This unique beach closed to the public in October 2018 due to the environmental damage that it and its surroundings caused by excess tourism, with thousands of people visiting it every day. The country’s authorities have announced that in January 2022 it will be possible to visit again, but with conditions.

Located on the island of Phi Phi Leh in southwestern Thailand, it is a white sand beach and turquoise waters that is as enclosed between rocks, which leaves a unique and spectacularly beautiful aesthetic. Starting next January, the Maya Bay beach in Thailand will undoubtedly once again become one of the great tourist attractions in the country.

New conditions to access Maya Bay

To be able to visit this wonderful beach of only 300 meters, the Thai government has decided to limit the number of tourists who can access it daily, something that happens in our country on beaches such as Las Catedrales, in Lugo. These limits will be established to avoid damage to the coral reefs and habitat, which have notably recovered in the three years that the beach has been closed to the public.

They have not specified yet how many people will be able to access the beach dailyBut it’s supposed to be far fewer than the 3,500 they used to do on a peak season day before closing, especially since the Leonardo DiCaprio movie was released and the footage went around the world.