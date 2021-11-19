Tesla’s Chinese competitor Xpeng introduces its first electric vehicle aimed at international markets

The G9 will be able to charge up to 200 km of autonomy in five minutes, with a maximum energy efficiency of more than 95%.

The electric car maker XPeng Motors presented this Friday its fourth vehicle at the International Motor Show in Guangzhou, China. The new electric SUV, named G9, will arrive with the latest technologies developed by the company.

Xpeng co-founder Henry Xia assured that the G9 will arrive as his first vehicle designed from the ground up for domestic and international markets, meeting the C-NCAP and E-NCAP 5-star safety design standards, and the strict European Union WVTA vehicle certification standards.

The G9 will be the first electric vehicle to use the X-Pilot 4.0 ADAS. This proprietary driver assistance technology works from startup to parking, a further step towards fully autonomous driving in the future.

In the same way, the vehicle will settle on the new X-EEA 3.0 architecture a platform of the company for electric cars that integrates ‘hardware’, ‘software’ and communications. With this platform, the G9 will be able to receive ‘firmware’ updates over the air in just 30 minutes, using ‘gigabit ethernet’ communications.

The new electric SUV will use the new-generation XPower 3.0 powertrain with China’s first mass-produced high-voltage platform. As a result, you can charge up to 200 km of autonomy in five minutes, with a maximum energy efficiency of more than 95%.

At the moment, the automaker hasn’t shared the G9’s vital specs, such as battery size, trim levels, range estimates, or price.