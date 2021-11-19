Taylor would be in Boston’s crosshairs (report)

The Red Sox’s decision to agree with Puerto Rican Kike Hernández for two years and US $ 14 million ended up being one of the best moves of the offseason last season. Another versatile player from the Dodgers, Chris Taylor, is a free agent this year and it looks like Boston might have an interest in signing him.
MLB Network contributor Jon Heyman reported that Taylor, 31, is one of the options for the Red Sox, who have a vacancy at middle, after Hernandez spent more time than expected on the prairies.
If the Red Sox signed Taylor, they would have insurance in case Xander Bogaerts decides to exercise the option to get out of his contract after the 2022 season. The same would happen with the Puerto Rican Javier Báez, who also seems to be in the sights of Boston.
Taylor defended all positions, with the exception of first baseman, catcher and pitcher, with Los Angeles this year, including 62 games on the center field, 46 in middle, 30 in left field and 23 in short saves.
He was called up to the All-Star Game for the first time and finished hitting .254 with a .782 OPS in 582 times at the plate. Additionally, Taylor hit .351 with four home runs and a 1,202 OPS in 11 postseason games with the Dodgers in 2021.
.