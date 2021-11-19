“Simply next-gen” Xbox promotes the new Series S bundle with one of the memes of the moment

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The way a company communicates its products is everything. It is the way in which you have contact with your customers and give your brand personality, something that greatly influences when making a purchase. After the setbacks in the Xbox One generation, it seems that Microsoft is going from strength to strength to regain all the love and trust of the fans. We say it since he published a commercial with one of the memes of the moment and people are loving it.

This morning, Xbox announced a new bundle of the Xbox Series S. It is a bundle that, in exchange for $ 299 USD, includes the next generation console and cosmetic content for Rocket league and Fortnite.

The interesting thing about this package is that Microsoft decided to promote it with the help of Khaby Lame. In case you don’t know, this is a 21-year-old who has become a social media celebrity thanks to content where, with a lot of humor, he laughs at those people who complicate the simplest tasks too much.

So, in the video starring Lame, Xbox tells the entire community that despite its price and small size, the Xbox Series S is a “just next-gen” alternative.

The commercial has been effective, getting more than 13,000 likes in just a few hours. Also, it has received a lot of positive feedback from the community, who are happy with the way Xbox is taking advantage of memes to promote its products.

Without a doubt, the change in Xbox communication strategy is radically different in both generations. In 2013, she felt like a marked estranged from fans and unable to understand what the community wanted. Now, it feels close to its users and sees itself as a brand capable of making fun of itself.

And you, what do you think about the new Xbox communication strategy? Do you think it is effective in reaching players and the general public? Tell us in the comments.

