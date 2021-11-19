Shohei Ohtani wins AL MVP

Japan’s Shohei Ohtani, the major league’s most important two-way player in a century, won the American League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2021, the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) reported Thursday. .

Ohtani, 27, led all baseball players with 9.1 WAR due to his unrivaled ability to hit and pitch in a stellar fashion. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder is the second Japanese to receive the MVP award. Ichiro Suzuki conquered him in 2001, when he was also the Rookie of the Year with the Seattle Mariners.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. Subscribe here

As a left-handed hitter, Ohtani hit 46 home runs, stole 26 bases, and had 103 runs scored and 100 RBIs. He set the record for home runs for a Japanese in a season and fell one home run away from tying the Angels record (Troy Glaus, 47 in 2000). Just five other hitters combined 45-homer, 25-steal seasons in major league history.

As a starting pitcher, the right-hander was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130.0 innings in 23 starts. Ohtani (46 home runs, 23 starts and 156 strikeouts) is the first player in history with at least 30 home runs, 10 starts and 100 strikeouts.

The only way to close out a historic season. Shohei Ohtani is your unanimous 2021 American League MVP. pic.twitter.com/zlw5aGr68k – MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2021

Ohtani made the American League starting lineup in the midseason All-Star Game as a starting pitcher and designated hitter, something never seen before. He also participated in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver.

More details shortly …