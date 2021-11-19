Shiloh reappears at event with Angelina and sets trends with casual jeans look

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has become a benchmark of the fashion at 15 years.

The adolescent has shown since small that fashion has no gender, and a woman can wear anything from a dress to tailored pants and shirt.

That is why we have seen her wearing it since she was a child. pants, shirts, oversized shirts, and ties without any problem, and with the support of their parents.

But, recently she has been very feminine wearing dresses at the premiere of The Eternals in different countries, where he attended to support the famous actress.

We saw her carrying Two Angelina dresses, one long and asymmetrical beige with thin straps, and a short one with thick straps in white and with a vegetation print.

And he also dazzled with a Elegant and glamorous black short dress that she wore with yellow tennis shoes with animal print.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt sets trends with jeans and sweatshirt look

After her appearances in the premieres of the Marvel movie, the young woman had not appeared publicly until now.

And is that this Thursday he reappeared at an event with his mother Angelina very happy and dazzling with his look like always.

The teenager was at the premiere of the French street artist’s documentary JR “Paper & Glue” at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.

For this event Shiloh opted for a casual ripped mom jeans look that she paired with a black sweatshirt with details on the sleeves.

Complemented with some White converse with light blue and her hair was collected with a high bun, looking beautiful.

“I love her style”, “Shiloh is identical to Angelina”, “she is as beautiful as her mother”, and “wow how big and beautiful is Shiloh”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Angelina shone as always with her look, wearing a “total black” look with a pencil skirt, sweater, and stilettos.