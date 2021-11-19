Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up

Follow all the news on the Telegram channel of Crónica Directo.
Amaia Salamanca signs again as Codorníu ambassador
A few days to
Christmas, the most recognized wineries in this country finalize the last of their advertising campaign for such special dates. For this reason, it is not surprising that Amaia Salamanca become an ambassador for Codorníu. The actress repeats as muse of the champagne house for the second consecutive year.
Kourtney Kardashian gives her fiancé an exclusive car for his birthday
Just over a month ago, the couple took the first step in joining their lifelong paths. Waiting for them to announce when the betrothal will be,
Kourtney kardashian has given a brand new car to her fiancé, the drummer Travis barker for his 46th birthday. It is an old and very expensive Buick Grand National Regal GNX model from 1987 in black.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, caught together and scrambled through the streets of New York
Where there was fire, there are embers!
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk they have returned. The couple that make up the British actor and the Russian mannequin have been caught on the streets of the Big Apple in loving attitude. Specific, “Very caught”, as pointed out by several US media. It should be remembered that the union between Cooper and Shayk came to an end in 2019, after four years of intense courtship and a daughter in common: Little Lea, 4 years old.
Travis Scott and Drake, denounced for the Astroworld tragedy
The tragedy of
Astroworld It has already claimed ten victims after confirming the death of a 9-year-old boy who was in a coma due to the avalanche of people at the festival.
With these data, 125 families have denounced Travis Scott and
Drake, who acted at the moments of the crowd, as well as Live Nation and Apple Music, main promoters of the event for what happened.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break their relationship
Love is over. One of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood has broken:
Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello. After two years of intense love and more than seven of friendship, the couple have decided to go their separate ways.
This was announced by the artists on their Instagram accounts with the same statement: “We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever.” However, they assure that, as their relationship began when they were best friends, now they will continue to be.
Alberto de Monaco confirms rumors about Charlène
“
It is not in the Principality, but very soon we will be able to go see her. “With these words Albert of Monaco confessed what was an open secret, the princess Charlène not only does he not sleep in the palace, but he is not even in the country.
“I can’t say more for
discretion. There is fatigue, which is not only physical, and can only be treated with a period of rest and a medical monitoring“, Add.
The confirmation photo of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
As much as
Kanye west hold onto hope that Kim kardashian and he can save their marriage, the influencer seems to have remade her love life with Pete davison.
The model and the comedian have been photographed with her mother,
Kris jenner, and the rapper Flavor Flav. Many consider that this only makes the relationship official.
Bad Bunny declares war on a beer
Bad bunny Sues South Florida Brewery Unbranded Brewing Company for Alleged “ unfair competition“and” misleading advertising “on the cans of beer marketed under the name of San Benito and various commercial promotional items.
The singer and Rimas Entertainment accuse the aforementioned brewer based in Hialeah (city near Miami) of doing “
unauthorized use of the name and the image “of the Puerto Rican singer, composer and actor.
Wedding bells ring on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Selena Gomez creates a platform for people with mental health problems
Selena Gomez has teamed up with mom, Mandy Teefey, and businesswoman Daniella Pierson to launch Wondermind, a portal designed to offer solutions to people who suffer from mental health disorder and those around them.
The platform will offer
content very varied, they say, from podcasts to articles and interviews with the aim of establishing a kind of honest conversation about any type of problem related to mental health.