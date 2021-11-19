Sergio Ramos would debut with the French club against Nantes

The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos can debut this Saturday with the shirt of the Paris Saint-Germain, four months after his signing and after his physique has improved in recent weeks.

Club sources indicated that the former player of the Real Madrid He reintegrated the collective training at the beginning of last week and seems to have picked up the right pace, so everything indicates that he will be part of the list of the coach, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, for the duel against him Nantes Saturday in the Princes Park.

That would already be a novelty, since the physical problems that he has dragged since his signing have prevented him from even being called up by the Argentine coach.

The 35-year-old center-back has had knee and thigh problems that have deprived him of continuity in group training and have taken him away from the pitch.

Now, it seems more solid in the physical section, at a time when Pochettino needs effective defense personnel, since Presnel Kimpembe He is also recovering from an injury, although it seems that he may be available to the coach.

The Argentine is usually cautious with players who return after an injury, so it is likely that, if they are part of the group, Bouquets start the duel on the bench and can enter the course of the game in front of the fans that have been waiting for you since the summer.

Bouquets He wanted to make his debut earlier, but the club’s doctors forced him to be cautious, given his history of recent injuries, which led him to play just 21 games for Madrid last season, less than half the previous season.

The incorporation of Bouquets the group can be a positive sign for the PSG, which has its value and its experience especially for the Champions League.

The French club faces next week a decisive duel against him Manchester City to see who ends up at the top of their group in the league of the highest European competition.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: MBAPPÉ: ‘MY FUTURE? I DO NOT KNOW YET; I AM IN PARIS AND I ENJOY EVERY MOMENT ‘