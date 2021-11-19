Serena Williams on Peng Shuai: I’m devastated and shocked

An email still does not convince about the whereabouts of Peng Shuai 2:59

(CNN) – Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, expressed her support for tennis player Peng Shuai on Twitter.

Williams’ tweet reads: “I am devastated and shocked to hear the news from my partner, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This needs to be investigated and we must not remain silent. I send love to her. and his family during this incredibly difficult time. “

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 – Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

CNN previously reported that other leading voices in world tennis such as Naomi Osaka and Billie Jean King, expressed concern about the whereabouts of the Chinese tennis player, who has not been seen in public since she accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into maintaining relationships. sex three years ago, according to screenshots of a social media post dated November 2 that is no longer available because it was removed.

Zhang, now 75, served on the Standing Committee of the Communist Party’s Political Bureau from 2012 to 2017 – during Xi Jinping’s first term – and retired from office in 2018.

With information from By Helen Regan, Nectar Gan, Rhea Mogul.