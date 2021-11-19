Sepia brown, the dark and warm brown of Selena Gomez and of all it girl with healthy hair

Brown is perhaps the great chromatic ally of healthy hair. Its homogeneous coloration reduces the visual sensation of split ends, in addition to playing to make us a optical correction Worthy of the builders of the Parthenon so that it seems that the hair, in addition to being healthier, is more hydrated and therefore there is no trace of frizz. After very demanding colorations such as streaked blondes or fantasy bleaches, going back to the brunette is a resource not only used by celebrities, but also by ordinary hair. This has been how the sepia brown, a harmonious and very natural combination of more or less dark chestnut and very subtle copper undertones, has become the predominant tone in the most famous manes of our days, adapting to their damaged hair, as well as at any age. From South Korean singers as young as 25 to big screen ladies like Monica Bellucci, 57.

Selena Gomez, wearing a lighter version of sepia brown, at a Rare Beauty promo. (Getty)

The sepia brown is applied as a uniform color in which the highlights are not noticeable. It is possible that very fine reflections scattered throughout the inner layers of the hair are applied, so that its line is never seen, but the most common is to see a block color from the roots to the ends, which will erode and lighten with Over time. It could be said that sepia brown is a very comfortable maintenance coloring, as long as the base tone did not give much of the tint or the transition will be very marked at the root.

In Meghan Markle’s latest appearances on Global Citizen Live, we also saw her copper highlights on the dark brown of her natural hair, bordering on sepia brown. (Getty)

A very specific color

When landing the concept of that almost indescribable color, somewhat reddish to be a dark brown, but too brown to be considered red. The ‘Allure’ journalist who named the tone explained that, for many, the only record of ‘sepia’ that was in their mind referred to the sepia filter of Instagram that gives everything an addictive retro veil. She was not very far off with her reference because this brunette may recall those manes molded with curlers in the style of Katharine Hepburn.

Sepia brown color.

If you are afraid of very marked changes in look or there is a fear of a reddish or mahogany hue, sepia brown can act as the perfect transition, something like the first test to see if a more intense color would look bad. Its reddish undertone is so light that it only revives the natural brown of the hair and gives it an illuminating hue far from the classic golden reflections or cold fashionable colors.

Actress Greta Ferro’s dark reddish brown is a clear example of sepia brown. (Getty)

Selena Gomez is a clear example of sepia brown as a transition between a very risky coloring and a return to natural tone. The actress, now also a beauty entrepreneur, returned to her dark coloration without falling into her usual black, but rather giving an autumnal and subtle touch of reddish brown. The reddish brown hue is perhaps most noticeable in the Italian bob of Monica belluci. By risking with the haircut, the actress ran the risk of adding years, but changing the color has had the opposite effect. Her features have been softened and the sepia tone enhances her skin.

Returning to the more chestnut sepia browns, again South Korea does not miss its appointment with beauty trends, as we see in the ultranatural tan of Jennie, singer of the group Blackpink. Although her basic hair is a very dark brown, practically black, between coloring and coloring, the singer has found in sepia brown a way to return to a natural look, but enhancing the luminosity of your hair, which affects the light on his face, in addition to having generated a very interesting sensation of volume.

Instead of adding years or artificiality like other reddish undertones, the copper highlights of sepia brown, as happened with the bright red hair of 2020, manage to rejuvenate the image by tinting highly pigmented reds and making browns with warmer medium-intense tones warm. . In short, a very natural and versatile color.

The alternative (more blonde and expensive)

Light chestnut trees such as the popularly named ‘expensive brunette’ thanks to Hailey Bieber they are the other alternative to this sepia brown. Very bright and fooling around with blonde, they require greater maintenance -both in hairdressing and at home with pigment treatments- and they are not so adapted to all hair, but their results are also sublime.

“It is the perfect shade for women whose base color is light brown or dark blonde and it is very flattering to all brunettes who want to wear a lighter color without a great compromise and avoiding a very marked root effect. It works both for chestnuts who want to make their hair look lighter and for blondes who want to give more depth and warmth to their hair, ”explained stylist Eduardo Sánchez.

Returning to the sepia brown trick that has seduced celebrities addicted to change of look and naturalness, we do not forget that the tone silently approaches the dark brown of Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’ … Chance or declaration of intent?