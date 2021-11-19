Senators show off their photographs with him in networks

Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez was greeted as a hero in the Senate, in a ceremony that was scheduled for only award an award to Eddy Reynoso, his coach, but where in the end the Jalisco boxer was also honored amidst a tumult of legislators who fought and pushed each other to take a selfie.

It was a shadow round where the redhead and super middleweight champion knocked out with his charisma locals and strangers, morenistas, PRI members, PAN members, legislators, who, as if it were a ring, They went up to the rostrum in search of the image of memory.

“The truth is that I am very happy to come to the Senate, to accompany Eddy and very grateful to the senators for recognize Eddy and the work he has done for Mexico. The truth is very proud, “he said in a brief interview upon arriving at the headquarters of the Upper House.

Eddy Reynoso, In his speech, in the Permanent Commission Hall, he said he was proud of this recognition, for my life, for this sport, which is recognize a coach for the first time.

He thanked the president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, as well as Canelo himself, “who has always been with me. The truth is that I am very excited, it has been difficult to be where we are, I am very loud, but it has been a lot of effort and work “, as well as thanking his family, especially his mother and two daughters.

For his part, the president of the Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal, indicated the importance of recognizing Eddy reynoso who has been the coach of many world champions.

He presented a portrait of Edison Omar Reynoso Sandoval –Eddy reynoso– a native of Guadalajara and who, in addition to being the coach of El Canelo, has been the manager of the champions Óscar “Chololo” Larios, José “Tecuala” Argumedo, Oswaldo “Gallito” Novoa, Rigoberto “Español” Álvarez, Julio César “Rey” Martínez, Luis “Panterita” Nery, among others.

Monreal Ávila handed over to Eddy Reynoso, flanked in the highest tribune by world champion in four different categories. Later the Zacatecan received from gift from ‘El Canelo’ some silver gloves who immediately put on her holster and posed with the world champion.

“He’s going to tell me how to be a champion,” Monreal joked, while a dozen senators and Senators crowded before ‘El Canelo’ for the photo of the memory with the champion of the world, turning the legislative precinct into a branch of a boxing ring, with a boxing bell that rang at every moment, as if announcing each round.

Pulling, pushing, prominence, without healthy distance, or face masks of fifty legislators had to face ‘The cinnamon‘in the tribute that was prepared for him, but that at the last minute they gave him an acknowledgment.

Miguel Ángel Mancera, arrived prepared with blue gloves that he asked Canelo to sign them. The selfies continued for more than half an hour, the same with Senator Armando Guadiana, with his inevitable Texan as with the mining leader, Napoleón Gómez Urrutia or the president of the Board of Directors, Olga Sánchez Cordero.

After the ceremony and in the midst of a tumult, world champion Saúl Canelo Álvarez left the Senate, after accompanying his coach Edy Reynoso to receive his recognition.

After the ceremony, the boxer and his manager met privately with the president of the Jucopo, Ricardo Monreal, and other senators for an hour.

At the end of the visit, Monreal left for the Senate parking lot to board his truck, amid upper house workers who wanted a photo and who they chanted the boxer and his coach.

In brief statements to reporters, the Jalisco athlete said grateful for the recognition which he also received from the Senate.

“Grateful, very grateful the truth and thanks to all for the recognition, very grateful “, said the world champion who said he was” very happy and proud to be here. “

‘The cinnamon‘he got into his vehicle between shouts of: “Canelo, Canelo, Canelo” and “Edy, Edy, Edy”.

El Canelo, born in Guadalajara, 31 years old, now has in his possession the titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA), the World Organization (WBO) and the International Federation.

