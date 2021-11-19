Scottie Pippen’s Latest Bomb: “Michael Jordan Has Ruined Basketball”

Laccampaign of harassment and demolition of Scottie Pippen towards Michael Jordan there seems to be no end. In recent weeks the former Bulls player He has launched multiple accusations that have been casting a terrible shadow about Jordan’s legacy on the team and even on the NBA.

The six-time NBA champion and considered Jordan’s best partner throughout his career, has once again charged against the mythical ’23’ trying to dismantle the myth around his figure. In another passage from his book ‘Unguarded’ Pippen again attacks Jordan whom he labels as selfish and gets wet in the debate between LeBron James and Jordan.

Mike didn’t want to pass, he didn’t want to rebound, and he didn’t want to defend the best rival player. I wanted everything to be done Scottie pippen

“I will go so far as to say that Michael Jordan has ruined basketball “, states Pippen in a new excerpt from his memoirs. “In the 80s, in the schoolyards, everyone played moving the ball, passing it to help the team. In the 90s that ended. Everyone wanted to be like Mike. Well, Mike didn’t want to pass, he didn’t want to rebound and He didn’t want to defend the best rival player. He wanted everything to be done for him and everything done for him. That’s why I think LeBron James is the best of all time. He does everything and involves his teammates. “

Pippen’s tremendous blow is the answer to Jordan’s documentary ‘The Last Dance’ and the part where ‘Air’ explains that to win he needed to motivate his teammates and that’s why sometimes he messed with them and treated them harshly. Pippen believes that this was not the correct method and has uncovered it by opening the fire of a war that does not seem to be ending.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where should I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What happens if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who can and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents should I bring to receive the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state