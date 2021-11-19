Scientific emphasis against psoriasis

This will be one of the priorities of the Puerto Rican Society of Dermatology during its mini-convention this weekend

Psoriasis is a disease that is highly prevalent throughout the world.

The Puerto Rican Society of Dermatology is preparing this weekend to meet in person at its traditional mini-convention, where one of the priorities will again be the evolution of biological treatments for diseases such as psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that still continues to challenge the field. of immunology.

According to an interview with the vice president of the medical association, Dr. Samuel Sánchez, within its scientific program, clinical achievements will be highlighted through treatments such as Guselkumab, a drug to treat moderate to severe psoriatic arthritis or plaque psoriasis.

“We will have conferences that will emphasize cutting-edge treatments for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. These drugs are the ones that are having a very high effectiveness and few adverse effects ”, he highlighted.

He also highlighted the importance of good management of antibiotics in this population of patients where, due to their continuous use, physicians must be aware of how to administer them without allowing the patient to create resistance to it.

“It cannot be administered drugs without a scientific rationale for the long problem term of antibiotic resistance. ”, He highlighted.

Other outstanding conferences will be on albinism in Puerto Rico, the country where these cases are mostly recorded. They will also develop lectures on hemangiomas in children, the role of women in the field of dermatology, Mohs Surgery, among others.

The Puerto Rican Society of Dermatology is chaired by Dr. Damaris Torres-Paoli.

Next, the cycle of conferences of the event:

6:00 pm – 6:45 pm New Data SKIN Promotional Speaker Deck – LIB.21.08.0010 ”and includes the spider plot and case studies.

John Strasswimmer, MD

6:45 pm – 7:45 pm Coffee Break

7:45 pm – 8:30 pm Talk: Taltz – See the Difference, Javier Alonso, MD

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm CocktailCasual Business Attire

Saturday, November 20, 2021

9:20 am – 10:20 am Albinism in Puerto Rico: a holistic approach to HPS and OCA, Enid Rivera, MD

11:00 am – 12:00 pm Vascular tumors: infantile Hemangiomas,

Xavier Sanchez, MD

12:00 pm-12:45pm TREMFYA. The First and Only Selective IL-23 Inhibitor Approved for Adults with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis (PsO) or Adults With Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA), Adrian Rodriguez, MD FAAD

12:45 pm – 1:45 pm DermSurgery Tips, Hiram Ruiz, MD

1:45 pm – 2:30 pm Dermatology in Puerto Rico 101Ana Colón, MD