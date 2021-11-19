Samsung’s new folding Z Flip and Z Fold will integrate all cameras under the screen

Just a few months ago Samsung launched its Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the third generation of its folding terminals. Despite the fact that its sales are quite restrained due to its high price, the South Korean company does not give its arm to twist and is already preparing the next generation of folding. In fact, according to the latest leaks, these new models will incorporate all their cameras under the screen.

The Z Fold 3 already had a front camera, an internal camera and a camera module on the outside. Of them, the only one that was under the panel was the internal one. However, it was still visible at certain angles and its quality left a lot to be desired considering the price of these mobile phones.

The Flip 3, the clamshell-type folding, had only one camera module on the back. It also mounted with a front camera, but this was not hidden under the screen, but poked through a hole in it.

New generation, better cameras

Now, according to a leak published on a Chinese blog, Samsung’s Z Fold 4 (the book-type folding) will use sensors under the screen not only for the internal camera, but also for the front camera. The company’s engineers have managed to achieve higher quality performance and the cameras are expected to be at the level of the future Samsung Galaxy S22.

Fold4:

Better UDC in & out

Better camera like S22 flagship Flip4:

Both UDC and punch hole protos exist

Same outer display size Both:

May implement new lighter hinge

Better water dust resistant

Near same battery, release date Source: https: //t.co/3nxBxk3EXD – Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 17, 2021

For its part, the Z Flip 4 is still a mystery, even for the company itself. Apparently, Samsung is working on two different prototypes. In one, both cameras would be covered by the screen. In another, only the front camera would use this technology. The final decision will take place in a few months depending on the development and the final quality.

What does seem confirmed for the two new devices is that both will integrate a new redesigned and lighter hinge. With this new design, they will also gain greater resistance to water and dust, although it is still too early to know the level of certification.

Same screen, same battery

Where we won’t see big changes (or so the current leaks indicate) is in the size of the screens and batteries. The Korean company considers that in this section both phones comply and will bet on a continuity line. The same goes for the launch date, which is scheduled for August 2022, just one year after the previous generation.

We will see if the news in the coming months confirms these leaks or gives us new clues about one of the most innovative phones on the market. There are still many unknowns to clear, such as the possibility of including or not an S Pen in the purest Galaxy Note style, and of which we have also seen quite a few rumors.