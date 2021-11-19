Samsung is ahead of Black Friday and is already throwing the price of its best smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, in any of its three colors, can be yours for 200 euros.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26, but stores and brands have already started the promotional campaign. One of them is Samsung, in whose store we can already find discounts on its best products. For example, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40 millimeters for only 199.90 euros on the samsung store.

The Galaxy Watch 4 has recently been released with a suggested retail price of 269.90 euros, so the discount is 70 euros. We are facing one of the best smartwatches of the moment, with a high quality design, a AMOLED display that looks like a thousand wonders and a excellent performance. In addition, it comes with WearOS, Google’s operating system, a great improvement over previous versions. For 200 euros, this Galaxy Watch 4 is a great buy.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at the best price in the Samsung store

We already saw it in the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, this smartwatch has a neat design and good build quality, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful aesthetics on the market. Its chassis is built in aluminum, with a glossy finish on the top and matte on the sides, where the buttons and the speaker are located. In addition, it has a silicone strap that is very comfortable.

Its screen is also of excellent quality, offering the content in a clear, colorful, bright way and with perfect viewing angles, it can be seen well from any point. It is a 1.19-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 450×450 pixels. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 4 is waterproof. A processor works inside it Samsung Exynos W920 which, along with 1.5 GB of RAM and operating system WearOS, offers top-notch performance.

This smartwatch has the basic functions of sport and health, such as monitoring of each training, heart rate sensor or blood oxygen saturation sensor. However, we want to tell you about its new tools, such as calculation of body composition, which informs you about what percentage of our body is fat, what is muscle mass and what is water, or the menstrual cycle control.

Among the features of the Galaxy Watch 4 we also find NFC chip, to be able to pay with it in establishments, Bluetooth 5.0 and high precision GPS. Lastly, mount a 247 mAh battery that normally holds a day and a half of use. It only takes an hour and a quarter to an hour and a half to fully charge it, either by cable or wirelessly.

