Rubens Sambueza expressed solidarity with Memo Ochoa and Chaka Rodríguez for the death threats

The Toluca captain repudiated the threats suffered by the players of the Mexican National Team. And the great clash with Pumas also palpitated.

The The Mexican Futbol selection took two hard blows on the FIFA date of Concacaf Qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, this after falling as a visitor to its immediate competitors from the United States and Canada. Criticism was unleashed towards El Tri, and also the undue attacks towards the players.

The first who must have suffered a reprehensible act was Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, who received death threats through social networks just like his wife. Later it was the turn of Karla Mora, the wife of Memo Ochoa, who received the promise of death and rape if the goalkeeper did not leave the national team.

This was echoed by the figure of the Red Devils of the Toluca, Rubens Sambueza, who in the middle of the press conference prior to the Repechage heading to the Liguilla, made time to stand in solidarity with their soccer colleagues, strongly repudiating the cowards of social media.

“It seems to me a lack of respect that people use or hide in networks to insult, to threaten the family, I hope that the culprit who does not have the eggs can be found … to say things in front and that this ends“declared the captain of the Chorizo ​​Power.

And continued: “It is a sport, you can win, lose or tie, but you always do the best you can for the institution or shirt you represent. But that cannot continue to happen, because the situation gets out of control. My support for “Chaka” and for the players who have gone through this situation“.

Sambueza trusted to surpass Pumas UNAM

For its part, Sambueza was aware that Cougars will arrive at the Reclassification duel motivated after the comeback against Cruz Azul, however, He was not intimidated and trusted that Toluca will be the one to advance to the Fiesta Grande.

“I wait for a Pumas that comes with an important state of mind, but that helps us a lot because it is a different game, we are going to take precautions for the players they have, because of how dynamic they are, one of the youngest teams in the championship , I think it’s going to be a nice game, a nice repechage tie, so we are preparing very well, we are going to wait for a better Pumas“he blurted out.