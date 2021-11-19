Romance confirmed? Pete Davidson celebrates birthday with Kim Kardashian at Kris Jenner’s house

Pete Davidson celebrated his birthday with Kim Kardashian West by his side, and a few other friends!

On Wednesday, rapper Flavor Flav shared photos from his “adopted son” Davidson’s 28th birthday celebration with Kardashian West and his mother Kris Jenner.

In the first photo, Davidson, Kardashian West and Jenner wore matching black and brown checkered pajamas as they posed for the camera. The second image showed just Flavor Flav and Davidson, 28, with the comedian wearing the rapper’s famous watch chain.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West, 41, hosted Davidson’s birthday party at Jenne’s houser in Palm Springs on Tuesday.

“Even when they’re on different coasts, Kim and Pete keep in touch,” says the source. “They are getting to know each other better and are getting along very well.”

“Kim loves his sparkle. It’s so much fun, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They’re still hanging out and enjoying it. He compliments Kim and she loves it.”

Flavor Flav captioned the images: “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday with the legends @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete … I never took a watch from around my neck to give it to someone and you will be the last person for which I do this … it suits you very well … happy birthday … “

Kardashian West and the SNL star first raised romance rumors after spending time together at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker earlier this month.

While there, the couple were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster. (Davidson and Barker meet through their mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly.)

Earlier this month, The two were seen separately heading to Zero Bond, a private social club in Manhattan, for dinner. And the night before, Davidson took Kardashian West to his native Staten Island for a private dinner.

Kardashian West previously connected with Davidson when she first hosted SNL last month. In a sketch, the two stars shared an on-screen kiss as they played Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

The KKW beauty mogul shares her sons North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½ and Psalm, 2, with her ex Kanye West. Since filing for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February, the ex-partner has focused on peaceful co-parenting.

As for Davidson, PEOPLE confirmed in August that the comedian had parted ways with the Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor, after about five months together. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and previously dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and Cazzie David.

