Rockstar Issues Statement Apologizing For The Release Of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition And Takes Action – Nintenderos

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has had a lot of problems since its launch, and because of that, Rockstar just released a statement apologizing and promising improvements in the near future. In addition, although it does not affect Nintendo Switch users, it will make the original installments available on PC again, in addition to giving them away to all users of the new trilogy in case they do not have it. We leave you with a translated transcript from the shared statement:

Hi everyone,

We want to inform you of the unexpected technical problems that have arisen on the occasion of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

First of all, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has had trouble playing these games.

The Grand Theft Auto series – and the games that make up this iconic trilogy – are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games were not released in a state that met our own quality standards, nor the standards that our fans expect.

We have plans to fix technical issues and improve each game in the future. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality they deserve.

A new title update is planned for all versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in the coming days that will address a number of issues. We will inform everyone as soon as it is available.

Meanwhile, it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports from development team members being harassed on social media. We ask our community to maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we resolve these issues.

While one of the goals of the definitive editions was to allow players to enjoy these games on modern platforms for many years to come, we also understand that some of you may still want to have the older classic versions available to you.

The classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be added to the Rockstar Store shortly in bundle form. Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. We’ll update everyone as soon as they’re back in the Rockstar Store.

Once again, we would like to thank everyone for your patience and understanding as we work on these updates to ensure that these games meet everyone’s justifiable high standards.

Sincerely,

Rockstar games