Rockstar apologizes for glitches in the GTA trilogy and offers free games to its buyers

Image : Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Rockstar Games posted today a statement on your website stating sorry for the various technical and visual issues that players have documented in the recent release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition and updates to fix these problems. The publisher also announced that it will bring back the classic versions of GTA Trilogy previously excluded from your own Rockstar Store on PC So what owners of remastered games will get these classic titles from GTA for free.

The gta trilogy remastered was released on November 11. P Eight later, social media was filled with complaints from players who discovered that fog was missing, that rain was broken and that the character models were ugly , among other failures . Games are also prone to hang and, On Switch, gamers have reported poor performance and stability.

“The Serie Grand Theft Auto, and the games that make up this iconic trilogy, are so special to us, as we know they are for the fans from all over the world, “Rockstar explained in its statement. “The updated versions of these classic games were not released in a state that meets our own quality standards, or the standards that our fans are waiting”.

“We have ongoing plans to address technical issues and improve each game going forward. With every scheduled update , the games will reach the level of quality they deserve “ .

To compensate the launch riddled with errors , Rockstar announced that it will bring back the classic versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas to through its own Rockstar Games Store.

According to the publisher, these classic games will return in a bundle and anyone who owns the new trilogy remastered for PC via The Rockstar Store will automatically receive these classic games for free. This agreement will continue until June 2022. In October, Rockstar retired the original versions of these popular games from GTA of digital stores without prior notice.

It should be noted that these new versions of the game, created with the Unreal engine, were developed by Grove Street Games, not Rockstar. In their statement, Rockstar asked their fans what will they leave of harassing developers of these new remasters .

In its statement, Rockstar also said that it would be coming soon. a new update for the trilogy that will “address a number of issues” that players are experiencing with the trilogy remastered.

The release of these remastered games has been a disaster . When the trilogy was released, the PC gamers couldn’t play the remastered titles for days, as Rockstar removed files that weren’t supposed to be in the game. S and believe that these files could have been a bunch of songs for the that Rockstar no longer had the licenses, but they were still in the remastered collection. Rockstar has not confirmed what it removed since it republished the games on PC. .