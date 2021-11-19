Rockstar accepts that GTA: the Trilogy is a disaster and is already preparing improvements

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition unfortunately it turned out to be one of the bumpiest releases of the year and quite a headache for Rockstar. Through a statement, the company accepted its mistakes and acknowledged that the collection needs some improvement.

For this reason, it is already preparing an update that will solve various problems in the game. In addition, it listened to fans of the franchise, so it will bring back the classic versions of the titles that were withdrawn with the debut of the remasters.

Finally, Rockstar also reported harassment to part of its team, which has been attacked on social networks by the community upset by Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The company asked for a halt to the attacks and patience to improve the situation.

GTA: The Trilogy will improve and classic versions will return soon

Rockstar apologized for the current state of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, because he knows that many players have not been able to enjoy the collection as they imagined. The study stressed that titles are just as important to them as they are to the community, so work to fix problems.

Their goal is to release several updates so that the 3 titles in the collection have the presentation they deserve and to fix various technical errors. For now there is no date for the update, but it was mentioned that it will be released in “the next few days”.

On the other hand, Rockstar acknowledged that removing the classic versions of the games was not the best decision. So he’s bringing them back to PC from his store, where they’ll be available as a bundle.

To compensate the players who acquired Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC before June 20, the company will give you the classic version of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we work on these updates to ensure that these games meet everyone’s justifiably high standards,” the studio commented.

An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. https://t.co/YP4pkOLQmG pic.twitter.com/AsfYPuMI0d – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 19, 2021

Rockstar denounces harassment of devs and calls for a halt to the attacks

Rockstar shared unpleasant news in the same statement, denouncing that several of its employees have been the victim of harassment after everything that happened with the collection. The studio asked players to stop the attacks and let the developers do their job.

“It pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of development team members being harassed on social media. We kindly ask our community to maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work on these issues ”; commented the company.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here you will find more news about the saga.

