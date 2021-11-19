Rihanna’s zodiac sign: her huge success is written in the stars

Rihanna has entered the exclusive pool of billionaires in the world after becoming the richest woman in the world of music to exceed $ 1.7 billion dollars, according to Forbes. Her fortune comes not only from her talent as a singer, but in large part from the entrepreneurial acumen that has allowed her to build an empire in the makeup industry.

Its enormous success is not the work of chance. According to astrology, the Barbadian singer is predestined for fame and fortune. Like all of us, the singer of hits like “Umbrella” and “Dimanods” has a zodiac sign and planets that favor her.

Rihanna was born on February 20, 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados, at 8:50 am local time. Your date, place and time of birth indicate that her sun sign is Pisces and her moon is in Aries, its Chinese sign is the Earth Dragon and it has a life path 3 in numerology, according to an article in The Sun.

His natal chart traits reveal that He is a resourceful, outgoing person who knows how to channel his energy towards his goals, which has been clear in his musical and business success

Her sun sign (Pisces), the one that gives her identity and governs her life path, indicates that she is a loving, emotional, dreamy and extremely imaginative person. Pisces people are often friendly and know how to surround themselves with people who don’t necessarily think like them..

They are disinterested and willing to help others. This attitude gives them back a very interesting karmic energy that favors them in their spiritual world.

Pisces is the third water sign after Cancer and Scorpio, which indicates that it is emotional and finds it difficult to overcome the past, however, it is capable of changing its thinking about other people, as long as they learn to ask for forgiveness.

What’s more, a Pisces like Rihanna is characterized by being empathetic and they tend to feel the emotions of others as if they were their own, although if they are strong and set limits, the energies of the environment will not overwhelm them.

The ruling planets of the fish sign are the fanciful and intuitive Neptune and Jupiter, the star of expansion and luck. These astral energies inject into Rihanna talent in art and any emotional expression. That is why the singer has facilitated her foray into the music and makeup industry.

