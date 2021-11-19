Rihanna has a little vice that she can never miss in her dressing room

Although she is a queen on stage, Rihanna is also a human being of flesh and blood, with her defects and virtues, but above all, with her tastes and whims, which she can afford thanks to her large fortune. One of the demands of the diva when she appears at a concert is that she must have chewing gum in her dressing room, a simple, but mandatory request for her team, which must comply with the whims of the interpreter of ‘Love On The Brain’ .

In Rihanna’s dressing room you cannot miss a bottle of honey, Evian bottled water, bags of chips and snacks, chewing gum, as well as a variety of fruits, including seedless grapes. In addition to that, it is important that you have antibacterial soap on hand, since hygiene for the diva is very important, as well as there must always be a rack with wheels to put the costumes of your presentation there. There is another detail that the diva also demands, and that is that any yellow element must be removed from the dressing room, because it does not tolerate yellow, except in a few exceptions for her wardrobe. And your work team should not wear any garment or accessory in yellow.

There is also another fundamental requirement for the businesswoman, and that is that she needs to maintain an excellent internet connection, because she is addicted to social networks, and needs to be permanently connected. Rihanna has even said that she cannot go a day without updating her networks, or being in contact with her friends. For some psychologists, those who suffer from social media and internet addictions face a kind of fear of not being famous, or of being forgotten.

On the other hand, a study presented in Japan revealed that chewing gum, far from being harmful to health, actually brings benefits. For example, it relieves anxiety, improves alertness, increases concentration and reduces stress.. Rihanna seems to know these advantages, and that is why she demands chewing gum in her dressing room, for the benefits it can bring to her body.

At 33, the pop star is a billionaire, and is positioned as the singer with the most money in the world. According to the magazine ‘Forbes’, the fortune of the diva amounts to 1,700 million dollars, with which she can pay all her whims. But she is also a philanthropist who supports charitable causes and uses her money to support social welfare. One of her recent donations was made through her foundation, Clara Lionel, to support doctors in the fight against coronavirus, for whom she donated $ 5 million.

Despite her whims, like chewing gum, snacks and fried foods, Rihanna remains gorgeous with her well-placed curves, and she always looks fabulous. He also maintains a private hairdresser available 24 hours a day and a chef who cooks a special menu for him. But beyond that, the diva has a self-assurance that always makes her shine.