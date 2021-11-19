Ricardo Gareca, firm on Pedro Aquino: ‘We are protected by regulation’

The selector of Peru, Ricardo Gareca, regretted this Friday that what happened with Pedro Aquino Regarding the new injury that FIFA suffered on this date and that caused annoyance within the America.

He indicated that the player’s health is first of all but that his representative did everything in line with the regulations in relation to summoning a Not here that he was not in top form at the beginning of the call to his selection.

“It was a fatality what happened and we deeply regret it in that regard. It was a totally different injury than what he had. So the injury that he had was 100% recovered. We have an excellent relationship with all the clubs and we understand the concern of each club and any statement they make and any situation that arises, we will always collaborate with everyone, ”said the Argentine coach at a press conference.

“We have a position that legally protects us. It is not that we do what occurs to us. We do what we can always legally do. As long as we are protected, we will proceed in pursuit of the benefits of the country, “he explained. Gareca.

As for the tie, he assured that 2021 was “a very tough year” for the bicolor, but “had a good ending” by obtaining six points obtained against Bolivia and Venezuela that got the cast in the fight for qualifying spots at world.

“It was a hard year, very hard for us. We had better expectations, but we were overcoming problems. It had a good ending that positions us expectantly for next year. The balance is that, it ended much better than it started,” he said.

