Review of the movie ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (“Ghostbusters: The Legacy”), the direct narrative continuation of the 1984 classic, is haunted, of course. But not in a good sense of the word.

The sequel from director and co-writer Jason Reitman draws so much on his dad’s original that at times it seems like a must-checklist of the signature elements of the super-hit, from the Cadillac Ecto-1, to the Marshmallow Man, appearances by the Ghostbusters (Ghostbusters) survivors and even the same song by Ray Parker Jr.

In this image provided by Sony Pictures the Muncher character in a scene from “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Uncredited / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Ivan Reitman original – which gave the feel of an anarchic sketch from “Saturday Night Live” taken to the last consequences – has been taken too seriously. Fetishize the ghost-catching gear and trudge on until the original actors arrive, one cynically resurrected, to give it some unearned excitement.

The film takes place several decades after the events in Ghostbusters, and changes the urban environment for a rural one, ignoring the other consequences. It focuses on a struggling single mother, Callie (played by a stiff Carrie Coon), and her two sons, teenage Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and her science-loving daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace, who participates in the soundtrack with a song appropriately titled “Haunted House”).

After Callie’s estranged father dies, the family packs up to move to their dilapidated estate in Summerville, Oklahoma, where the boys realize their grandfather was the famous ghostbuster Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis). , who abandoned his mother for unknown reasons and has not been forgiven. “A little advice,” says the mother to her children. “Don’t go chasing ghosts.”

Supernatural things happen in the first hour, and it’s fitting that “Stranger Things” famous Wolfhard is here to mix that series’ vibe with a Steven Spielberg movie of his own that follows stressed-out suburban parents and their quirky kids. (The family motto is “Don’t be yourself!”). There are chess pieces that move by themselves, flashlights, and proton packs to play with.

In this image provided by Sony Pictures Paul Rudd in a scene from “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” (Kimberley French / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The amount of acting talent wasted on this film is staggering, from a creature named Muncher “with the voice” of Josh Gad (making eating noises) to Logan Kim playing a boy interested in podcasts and great actors JK Simmons and Tracey Letts. (actor and playwright married in real life to Coon). Mom’s heartthrob is Paul Rudd as a handsome teacher, but the “Sexiest Man Alive” of 2021 can’t light comic sparks because of so much ghost slime.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife meanders like an evening special – guys, did you know science can be interesting? – until the inevitable happens: the original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson arrive in the last 10 minutes to save the day (curiously, supporting actresses Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver also appear, but they are marginalized). And then the turning point occurs: Ramis heroically reappears thanks to the supernatural power of computers, a moment that can seem honorificly crude or incredibly insensitive.

“What the hell is going on?” Asks a girl and she’s right. Poorly edited, the film’s music must often indicate to the viewer what they should be feeling. Poorly explained, the plot depends on an audience that already knows the first film and especially the villains themselves: Gozer, the Guardian and the Master of Keys. Come on, at least update the bad guys!

Once viewers realize that it is merely a compilation of greatest hits, they can feel comfortable and anticipate the reappearance of dialogue such as “Who you gonna call?” (“Who are you going to call?”). After all, this is not a movie that can stand on its own; it’s more like half a movie in the shadow of his father’s. It’s a movie made to sell more lunch boxes.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a Sony Pictures premiere, debuts in theaters in the United States and Latin America this weekend. It is rated PG-13 (advising parents that it may be inappropriate for children under 13 years of age) from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for “supernatural action and some suggestive references.” Duration: 124 minutes. One star out of four.