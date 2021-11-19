report of the teams in the repechage of the Apertura 2021

We present you the news of Santos, San Luis, Toluca, Pumas, Puebla, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Rayados in search of a ticket to the quarterfinals

The teams of the MX League that will fight the repechage to a game in the Opening 2021 They continue with their full work to fight for the ticket that can place them in the League for the title.

ESPN Digital presents the report of the day of Santos Laguna, Athletic of San Luis, Toluca, Cougars, Puebla, Chivas, Blue Cross and Monterrey, prior to their respective meetings that will end up putting four of them in the League for the title.

Cruz Azul, Monterrey and Chivas are looking for their place in the Quarterfinals. ESPN Digital

The Laguneros are eagerly preparing to face the Athletic of San Luis at repechage hand in hand with Guillermo Almada and they are scheduled to work in the afternoon this Thursday and Friday, in order to close their preparation.

Jonathan Díaz and Jesús Isijara are in recovery, while the Dutch Alessio da Cruz is practically ruled out for the game against the Potosinos, due to his trip to Europe and Africa to fix issues of his Cape Verde passport, to be eligible for the African Cup of Nations.

Athletic of San Luis continues with its preparation for the play-off match against Santos Laguna and everything seems to indicate that Damián Batallini is ready to reappear, as he has already trained alongside the team, after being absent for four weeks.

This Thursday, those led by Marcelo Méndez concluded their practice for the day with penalty kicks, anticipating that they will reach these instances in the playoffs.

The team led by Hernán Cristante changed their schedule for the playoffs at the request of the television station that broadcasts their matches, so their match against the Cougars It will be played on Sunday at 5 in the afternoon.

The Red Devils, who will work in the afternoon at the Nemesio Diez, recovered Alexis Canelo and Diego Rigonato is already one hundred percent, while Michael Estrada reported in good condition, after concentrating with Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Cougars They have worked all week in Cantera and on Saturday they will travel to Toluca to measure themselves against the choriceros, before whom they could present the novelty of José Rogério, who is now ready and could be the starter if so ordered by his coach, after participating in the past friendly against Atlante.

Likewise, Christian Battocchio is doubtful, since on Wednesday he did not complete the training when presenting some discomfort, while the only safe loss is that of Carlos Gutiérrez, because as it will be remembered, last July he was operated on for a fibula fracture and still not is fit to return.

The camoteros worked in the morning with a full team, because on Wednesday Antony Silva and Fernando Aristeguieta joined, after their participation with their respective National Team, and they declare themselves ready to be considered on Saturday before the Chivas.

Friday’s training will be early in the morning at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, so that Nicolás Larcamón can outline the last tactical movements, while some cheers from the Puebla they organize to serenade their team in the afternoon at the concentration hotel.

Guadalajara closed its activity this Thursday in the face of Saturday’s duel against Puebla and he undertook his trip to Angelopolis with Alexis Vega as the surprise among those summoned by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Vega missed some workouts last week due to muscle discomfort in his left ankle.

The cement manufacturers continue with their training sessions in the mornings and do not report any unwell selected team, La Noria reported to ESPN Digital.

After the Mexicans Orbelín Pineda, Julio César Domínguez and Luis Romo reported on Wednesday, this Thursday Yoshimar Yotún, Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodríguez and Juan Escobar did, after taking part in the World Cup qualifiers.

With the Striped, César Montes is ruled out to face the Blue Cross and Stefan Medina was also practically ruled out, with a slight possibility of being able to face this match and the Mexican national team Héctor Moreno, although he worked, is in doubt by presenting some annoyances.

Medina trained alongside Striped this Thursday in El Barrial, although their participation against the cement producers is not guaranteed, while the national teams, led by Rogelio Funes Mori, have already reported and are expected to have no complications to play.