Report failures, today November 19

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are presenting failures today, November 19, as reported by the portal DownDetector. In addition, several users have gone to Twitter, as is customary, to report failures and complain about them. We tell you everything we know.

Just a few months after the company META -before called Facebook- presented a failure that lasted many hours, Today, again, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp presented several failures. All spun in just a matter of minutes. What happened?

WhatsApp failures

In accordance with the DownDetector platform WhatsApp service has been crashing for a few minutes:

“User reports indicate that WhatsApp is having problems. http://downdetector.com/status/whatsapp/ RT if you also have #Whatsappdown problems ”, reported the portal.

SRegarding the flaws in WhatsApp, some users assure that they have problems when sending audios and text messages, either that they take time to send or in some cases they are not sent.

Failures on Facebook

DownDetector also reported that the social network Facebook was crashing. The failures began at 10:37 this morning.

Instagram failures

In addition, as if that were not enough, Instagram also presented some flaws, as reported by DownDetector:

Memes and reactions for failures of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Users of the affected social networks – Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp – complained on Twitter:

Damn, just when I need it most, WhatsApp web fails. – ª (@IrvinsinGyasi) November 19, 2021

WhatsApp fails me, damn fuck shit – ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???? ⁷ ???? (@sstrawberry_so) November 19, 2021

The massive crash that marked Facebook this 2021

It was last October 4 when Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram failed. Mark Zuckerberg’s social media was restored six hours later.

Around 4:45 p.m. yesterday, the services of the three social networks began to partially operate.

