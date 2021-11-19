Reese Witherspoon shares a photo of her son Deacon and the answer is unanimous: “He’s just like you in boy” | Big Bang

Reese whitherspoon He is one of the most sought-after movie stars in Hollywood. The 45-year-old actress has been in front of the cameras since she was very young, starring in films like CRueles Intentions, A very legal blonde or Wild soul.

In addition, Reese is one of the most important people in the industry, since for years he has had his own production company to bet on fictions that tell stories about women. In fact, it was she who produced the series Big Little Lies, counting on some of the most requested faces on the big screen such as Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley or Zoë Kravitz.

But when Reese is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family. The actress has three children: Ava, 21, and Deacon, 17 (from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe); and Eight-year-old Tenesse James Toth (born out of her relationship with Jim Toth).

All of them occupy a very important place in Reese’s life and for that reason, when she can, she takes the opportunity to show how proud she is of them. Thus, this very Thursday, April 15, Reese has wanted to share with his more than 25 million followers and followers of Instagram a portrait of his son Deacon.

The 17-year-old appears looking at the camera with a beautiful French bulldog in his arms. “This is what I’m dealing with right now,” the actress has written along with the photograph.

With blonde hair, a round face, and huge blue eyes, Reese’s fans have noticed how much she looks like her mother. In this way, The publication has been filled with messages talking about the Whitherspoon genes and the great resemblance that exists between mother and child.

“He is literally Reese in boy”, “He looks like your twin”, “He looks a lot like his mother” or “He is just like you” are just some of the comments they have written.

A top musician

In addition, as we have seen on the Instagram account, the young Deacon has also brought out the artistic streak of his parents. Of course, instead of acting, he is trying his luck in the world of music.

Deacon is carving out a niche for himself in music production and has worked on songs with Loren Gray such as Love For The Summer.