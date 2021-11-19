Raúl Jiménez and Marcelo Flores. Photo together thinking about ‘new Tri’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 18.11.2021 17:05:38





Meeting of cracks! Raul Jimenez and Marcelo Flores placeholder image had the pleasure of meeting after their participation with the Mexican National Team and they shared a picture that gives the fans hope that one day they can be on the court together.

Through their social networks, the Arsenal U-18 footballer published the snapshot in which he appears posing with the Wolves forward at the airport and accompanied it with the message: “Nice to meet you and a lot of success for what’s next”.

Raul Jimenez returned to the image in his Instagram stories and returned the compliment the attacking midfielder, who is sought after by the national teams of Mexico, Canada and England: “A crack taste, a lot of success”.

They live different moments in El Tri

Marcelo Flores placeholder image, of 18 years, had an outstanding performance with the Mexican National Team in the Revelations Cup tournament, in which scored the winning goal to give the title to Tri in the Final against the United States, a game that ended 2-1.

For its part, Jiménez had no fortune in front of the goal and could not help Tri in defeats against the senior teams of the United States and Canada, results that relegated Tata Martino’s team to third place in the Concacaf tie.

Marcelo Flores is still undecided

In a conversation with Mediotiempo, the Arsenal youth player confessed that he plans to give him an opportunity to the project of the national team of Canada and England to make the best decision on who you should represent in your football career.

“I wanted to see the process of Mexico because part of my family is Mexican and for me it is important to represent my family and the country, that’s why I chose Mexico first, but I am free for the other countries and decide“commented the promising footballer.