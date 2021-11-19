Ranking Netflix in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 16

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Netflix He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Peru.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

Peru.

1. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

2. Nightmares 2: Halloween night

What if Halloween came true and the monsters that appear one night a year last forever? Sarah, Sonny and Sam are three young men who find in an old chest a mysterious book from the Nightmares series, written by RL Stine, closed with a padlock. They make the mistake of opening this book and suddenly the evil ventriloquist Slappy and his monstrous minions come to life. What will the three young men do now to prevent Halloween from lasting forever? Ari Sandel (The Last Dance) is in charge of the direction of this second installment of the film Nightmares (2015), in which Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit) signs the script from the work of RL Stine.

3. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

Four. 7 prisoners

To offer a better life to his family in the country, 18-year-old Mateus accepts a job at a São Paulo landfill for his new boss, Luca, but finds himself trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking.

5. White Boy Rick

It tells the true story of the teenager Richard Wershe Jr., known as ‘White Boy Rick’, who became in the 1980s, at the age of 14, the youngest insider for the FBI in history.

6. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so that he doesn’t commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

7. Cell 211

The day before officially joining his new assignment as a prison officer, Juan finds himself caught up in a prison riot. Posing as one more prisoner, he will fight to save his life while trying to put an end to the revolt. It will have to be gambled on the basis of cunning, deception and risk. But he still does not know what other trap is in store for him …

8. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

9. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

10. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks with the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Netflix, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

The intention of Netflix is ​​that users recognize their most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.