Rangers sign Van Bronckhorst as coach to replace Steven Gerrard

Glasgow Rangers have signed Gio van Bronckhorst as their new coach to replace Steven Gerrard, who has left for Aston Villa.

The Scots, current Scottish league champions, have announced the signing of the Dutchman, pending the processing of the work permit.

Van bronckhorstThe 46-year-old will experience his third coaching adventure, having spent four years at the Feyenoord, where he won five titles, before moving to Guangzhou in the Chinese league.

Now to Glasgow He returns after his time as a player and he was at Ibrox Park from 1998 to 2001 before signing for Barcelona. In his years in the Rangers, van Bronckhorst he played 118 games, scored 22 goals and lifted five titles, including two leagues, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

The Dutchman comes to office with the Rangers first in the league, four points ahead of his eternal rival, the Celtic from Glasgow, after thirteen games played.