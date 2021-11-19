Quincy Promes to be prosecuted for attempted murder

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 18.11.2021 10:52:29





Dutchman Quincy Promes is in trouble after the Netherlands Public Ministry will prosecute the player of the Spartak of Moscow and the case will be taken to court after he would have stabbed his cousin in July 2020.

The information was published by Telegraaf, who reported that the footballer he would have stabbed his cousin in the right knee during a family gathering and suffered serious injuries, although Promes has denied any accusation.

The Quincy’s nephew it was who denounced before the authorities in November 2020, although the player’s lawyer has reiterated that he was not present at the scene.

But in December 2020 the Dutch national team was arrested on suspicion of having stabbed his cousin in July and spent two days in jail before being released, although the police the investigation continued until May of this year.

It was finally decided that Promes will be prosecuted and the case will be taken to court, although there is no date for the hearing for attempted manslaughter charge or aggravated assault.

Quincy at that time he was a player of the Ajax of the Eredivisie, a team he left in February 2021 to sign with the Spartak of Moscow of the Russian Premier League.