Quality of Life – El Financiero

We often confuse the terms of happiness, well-being and quality of life. In the end, these three concepts give us an idea of ​​an ideal for our lives. We think that we would like to live in countries like Switzerland, Canada or Australia because it is said that their quality of life is excellent and that, therefore, we would enjoy well-being and could be happy.

While all three terms give us an idea of ​​a good life, there are some minor differences between them. Happiness can be defined as the degree of satisfaction that a person has with his life. Well-being is evaluated from various areas, including physical, material and emotional, and quality of life includes objective and subjective aspects.

It is not easy to find definitions for these concepts that are to everyone’s liking due to the large subjective component they have. Placing them in terms of the control we have over each of them, we can affirm that happiness depends largely on our way of seeing life and circumstances play a minor role in defining our level of happiness. With little or much, with favorable or adverse circumstances, we have the power to see life optimistically and be happy. Being happy is largely your own decision.

On the other hand, integral well-being is something that we each have to work on on their own and neither the circumstances nor our attitude will determine the degree of well-being that we can achieve. We cannot decree that we have material well-being; there is work to achieve it. The same is true of physical well-being and emotional well-being. Nothing will fall to us from the sky; you have to earn it and you have to take care of it.

Quality of life is a newer concept and therefore less explored. Unlike the concepts of happiness and well-being, in which there are some consensuses in their definitions and in their way of measuring, in quality of life this consensus is not so clear. I remember at a meeting of the International Society of Quality of Life StudiesIt occurred to me to ask if we had a definition of the concept of the organization itself. The president of the same replied: Of course, we have many.

What there is consensus on is that, in addition to the fact that quality of life includes objective and subjective aspects, it is also defined according to the culture and aspirations of individuals in a society or group. The indicators of urban quality of life are not the same as those of a rural area, nor would it be correct to think that what is important for the quality of life in Eastern countries would be important for Western societies.

The concept of quality of life, whatever the definition accepted by a society, can fill an important gap in public policy decision-making. For a long time it was thought that economic development was the indicator of development par excellence in a society or country. Under this premise, many of the governments’ efforts focused on promoting economic development in order to increase the per capita income of the inhabitants. The logic was simple: the higher the income, the better the life of the citizens.

It is in the mid-70s of the last century when a watershed appears that casts doubt on the prevailing logic. In an article that revolutionized the way societies progress, Dr. Richard Easterlin demonstrated with statistics that there was no relationship between per capita income and happiness. The question was then: if economic progress does not bring happiness, then what should we focus public policy on?

Many advances have been made since then on the subject. The social indicators movement gained strength and the study and measurement of happiness began to take on the status of science. It was no longer strange that scholars from various disciplines took the topic of happiness seriously and published their findings in renowned magazines. Official measurements of happiness began to proliferate, and with them opportunities for serious study.

It had yet to decide, among other things, whether the most important thing was economic development or happiness. It is then that the concept of quality of life came to combine a series of objective and subjective indicators that, in an integral way, could represent the well-being of the members of a society.

There is still much to do, but the first steps have already been taken. Quality of life is an excellent concept that can accurately reflect whether rulers are doing their job well or not. Among the pending tasks is the adequate definition of the concept in terms of what a society values ​​and the acceptance of the rulers in order to focus efforts on those valuable indicators for society.

And the concept can be extended to other areas such as work, university and even the family environment.

But that, that is the subject of another collaboration.

The author is a consultant and lecturer on the topics of happiness, well-being and quality of life

His email is: pepechuy13@gmail.com