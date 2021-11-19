Qatar F1 GP 2021: FIA postpones decision on sanctioning Verstappen to Friday

TAfter four hours and 44 minutes of meeting, statements and deliberation, the FIA ​​decided not to rule on whether or not it admits the revision requested by Mercedes on the Brazilian Grand Prix. It is the defense action of Max verstappen so as not to be overtaken, in the fight for first place, which occurred on lap 58 and that ended up with both cars going off the track, only to return without damage. Lewis hamilton He ended up overtaking the Dutch and winning the test, but his team decided to claim this Tuesday.

The FIA ​​announced that “After listening to all parties, the resolution will be published tomorrow”, which indicates that they would have made a decision, but they prefer not to make it public until Friday, when they will already be underway, the day of Practice 1 and Qualification of the Qatar Grand Prix.

In any case, everything seems to indicate that the revision will not be admitted, it would be as much as recognizing that the stewards did their job badly in the Brazilian GP and create a loss by sanctioning, in the past bull, a Verstappen who left a race finished with a clear result. The action could be considered at another time as punishable or not, but logic says that it must be done during the race in question, opening the investigation and deciding on it how much it touches, to avoid subsequent irregularities or possible damages that are not sustained four days later.

