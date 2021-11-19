Qatar 2022: FIFA announces the draw for the playoffs for the World Cup

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 19.11.2021 13:01:08





FIFA, highest governing body of football, made it known this day the format of the draw for the repechage Course to Qatar 2022, in which they present several modifications, among which stand out, two for the intercontinental duels.

This last aspect could interest the Mexican team, which is currently tied with Panama in points, but thanks to his better goal difference, ranks third above Panamanians, who occupy the fourth place; for now, the Central Americans they would dispute the playoff, but the Tricolor could stay with that spot if it doesn’t improve its performance.

FIFA, through a statement, announced that the lottery to define the last tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup the next will be held Friday, November 26.

The agency also unveiled the new format of the intercontinental clashes, now they will be played as a single match and the meeting will be in one alternate headquarters; remember that when the Tricolor came to this instance before New Zealand did it in the format of round trip.

The confederations involved in this new format they are AFC (Africa), Concacaf, Conmebol and OFC (Oceania).

“Initially, the Qualifiers were scheduled for March 2022, but were postponed to June due to the unprecedented changes and disruptions caused by the pandemic in the World Cup preliminary phase calendar around the world,” said FIFA. .