Profeco issues alert to these cars for failures | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) and Volkswagen de México launched an alert for the owners of the Audi and Cabrio vehicles from 1997 to 1999 models by a possible air bag failure.

What cars has Profeco alert for failures?

The call for review is addressed to the owners of 2 thousand 863 Audi vehicles of which are 1,800 units of the Audi A4 years 1997 to 1999; 610 units of Audi A6 1998 and 1999; 72 Audi vehicles A8 1998 and 1999; and 373 cars of Audi S4 and TT 1999, as well as eight from the 1998 Volkswagen Cabrio.

The problem is that “in the event of an accident, the airbag (airbag) manufactured by the supplier Takata and located on the driver’s side, may not provide adequate protection to the vehicle occupant, due to the fact that it could activate with delay or in your case the gas generator does not charge it with enough air “.

Volkswagen will attend to failures for free

Volkswagen, for free, will check the cars and where appropriate will replace the gas generator.

The call was made by Volkswagen from last October 14 and, according to the company and Profeco, so far “there have been no reports of damage or incidents in vehicles sold in Mexico. The service will be free of charge for consumers and a term of 12 months is estimated to complete it.”

Those interested should call the automaker at phone 800 849 2383 or send a email to mail@audi.com.mx.

Other brands with failure alerts

Subaru Impreza and Forester with faulty oil valve and brake hose

Subaru and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) issued an alert for possible failures in 2,197 Impreza and Forester units models 2015 to 2019, since in the first case there are possible failures in the engine oil valve and in the second the brake hose may swell.

So they asked the owners of the vehicles to take a review to the Subaru dealership so that if necessary, the necessary parts are replaced free of charge.

On 613 Impreza units Models 2017 to 2019 and XV 2017 to 2019, there may be a “malfunction in the PCV valve, which is an engine oil flow control device; with use it can fracture and allow oil to enter the chamber combustion, which could result in excessive release of smoke, with the possibility of experiencing a loss of engine power. ”

In the case of the Impreza and XV, 2017-2019 and 2016-2019 models, they may have a “swelling in some of the brake hoses, due to the fact that they have a caulking area that may have an insufficient seal, causing the fluid to brake can squeeze between the inner and outer layer of the hose, although there would be no rupture. ”

Therefore, the owners of the 622 units are asked to go to their Subaru dealer agency to have the four brake hoses replaced and a rubber applied to the connection between the brake hose and the accessory.

Profeco and Subaru explained that 962 2015-2017 Forester vehicles may have a harness malfunction and fail to detect the passenger so the airbag may be deactivated.

“Because it can decrease the contact pressure between the terminals on the right front seat sensor mat harness, potentially generating a poor electrical connection that is temporarily unstable, causing the seat bag warning light to come on. air, which could cause it to deactivate. If necessary, the mat harness will be changed. ”

For a review appointment, the owners can call 800 070 1010 or send an email to customer service@subarumx.com. Likewise, with your vehicle identification number, on the page http://www.subaru.com.mx/servicio.html you can check if your vehicle is applicable to a service bulletin.

Detect possible faults in engine harness in Xtrail: Nissan

About 3 thousand 79 Xtrail Hybrid vehicles 2018 to 2021 may submit a engine harness failure, and eventually cause a short circuit that blows one of the fuses and stops the engine while driving.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) and Nissan of Mexico They explained that although they do not have any incident report in Mexico related to the defect, the owners must take their vehicle for revision to have it repaired at no cost.

“The call is due to the fact that the engine harness may come into contact with the electronic control module bracket. Due to wire routing interference, the engine harness may be damaged. Over time, the damage may cause a short circuit causing a fuse to blow.

“If this occurs, power transmission to the combustion engine and electric motor can be disabled. Without power transmission, you can experience an engine stall while driving.”

In the wake-up call It was reported that the units with failures will be installed “a protective cover on the engine harness, at no cost to consumers. It is expected that said cover will arrive in Mexico at the end of this month of November.”

Therefore, those interested can go to authorized Nissan dealers to have this component installed.