price and official launch in Mexico of the model with which Toyota returns to the mini SUV segment

A year ago, Toyota said goodbye in Mexico to the C-HR, however, today announced its return to the segment of the mini SUVs with the next arrival of the Corolla cross, a vehicle that is already marketed in 12 countries, including Japan, Brazil and the United States.

According to Toyota, the target audience for this SUV is couples or young families, so the automaker has an expectation of sales for its first year of more than 3,800 units.

Its engine is 2.0 liters with 4 cylinders in line, the same as that of the Corolla in the equipment level SE CVT, so it offers a power of 168 horsepower and 147 foot-pounds of torque, mated to a CVT transmission with 10 simulated gears.

In terms of its exterior design, the Corolla Cross has elongated Bi-LED auto-start headlights, LED fog lamps, and daytime running lights. Plus 17-inch aluminum wheels, body-color heated and power side mirrors.





Interior and security

Inside it has a leather steering wheel and lever, as well as a sunroof and power windows. The infotainment system is six horns and the screen where it is controlled is a touch of 8 inches with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.





For the safety issue, Toyota placed nine airbags, hill start assists (HAC) and stability control (VSC). In addition, the Corolla Cross will be the fourth vehicle of the brand in our country with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a driver assistance system that includes Cruise Control (DRCC), automatic high beams (AHB), Pre-Collision system (PCS) and Lane Keeping System (LDA w / SA).

Price and availability

The new Corolla Cross will be available in Mexico in a single version, the YOU, from December at 98 Toyota outlets. Its price will be 469,900 pesos and it can be chosen in one of seven colors: green, metallic gray, pearl white, silver, black, red and blue.

According to Toyota, this will not be the only mini SUV it will bring to Mexico, as it will announce next week another model that is integrated into this segment, the second with greater acceptance within the automotive industry of the country.