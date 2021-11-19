Pokémon GO announces collaboration with Ed Sheeran

Sonia Gupta
Niantic announced through its official blog that Pokémon GO will be collaborating from next week with the famous singer Ed Sheeran. Again the franchise is doing a major collaboration with famous artists. Let’s remember that, for the anniversary of the franchise, an event was held with the participation of Katy Perry and J. Balvin.

