Pokémon GO announces collaboration with Ed Sheeran

Niantic announced through its official blog that Pokémon GO will be collaborating from next week with the famous singer Ed Sheeran. Again the franchise is doing a major collaboration with famous artists. Let’s remember that, for the anniversary of the franchise, an event was held with the participation of Katy Perry and J. Balvin.

From November 22 to November 30, from Pokémon GO you can access a special performance by Ed Sheeran. This presentation will include songs from Ed Sheeran’s new album called “=” among other well-known songs:

Perfect

Bad Habits

Overpass Graffiti

Thinking Out Loud

First times

Shivers

Photo: Niantic

Since Ed Sheeran has always been a huge fan of Water-type Pokémon, Niantic will be launching a special event featuring all the Pokémon in that category that are available in Pokémon GO. In this limited event you will receive exclusive rewards such as an icon of a Pokémon getting in the way of a photo, as well as being able to take a snapshot every day for surprises.

Also, from Monday, November 22 to November 30, the song “Overpass Graffiti” will play every night on Pokémon GO.

Encounters in the wild

With a new collaboration, new encounters arrive in the wild. The following Pokémon will appear frequently:

Totodile

Mudkip

Piplup

Oshawott

Hopefully, you will run into a Squirtle with sunglasses or a Froakie. In the best of cases, you can also find a shiny one.

Research task meetings

The following Pokémon will be available to find once you have completed the Field Research tasks:

Squirtle with sunglasses

New objects for your avatar, stickers and lots

Starting on November 22, you can unlock a hoodie until the event ends. In order to get it you will need to enter the following code: VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X.

Photo: Niantic

Similarly, you can get stickers from the Water-type Pokémon event by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts and buying them directly from the in-game store. At the event, the following box will be available: