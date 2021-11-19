Pointer – meanwhile – Tom Holland and Zendaya broke the silence

We often forget that the actors who appear on screen are also people who made a living doing a fairly normal job before they were discovered by Hollywood.

25-year-old Tom Holland really made a name for himself when he first dressed as Spider-Man in 2016 in Captain America: Civil War. However, the young actor was originally cut out to be a carpenter, so much so that he mentioned it earlier, it is possible that he will return to the profession.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images Hungary

It may never come back. I could quit, get married, have kids, and just retire for the rest of my life.

Said the young star, who will soon reappear as Spider-Man in the superhero movie No Chasers.

The young singer is by far the most successful member of One Direction, who left the band in 2015. The teenage Harry used to work in a bakery. In Cheshire, his boss says the then 14-year-old singer is already that age He surprised customers with his smile.

Sir Sean Connery – Milkman / Coffin

From James Bond to the sexiest man in the world and Mountain Dweller’s mentor, just about everything. However, Sean Connery had worked as a milkman before all this, but on occasion he carried a newspaper and may have helped a butcher, and even made a coffin.

Jon Hamm – furnished in pornographic films

The 50-year-old magician becomes familiar with the role of Don Draper (Mad Men), but early in his career as a rookie actor, he took on other jobs as well.

He worked as an editor at Cinemax Adult Films

He admitted in a 2014 interview, making a few hundred dollars a day. He also said that it is better not to talk about that period.

Brad Pitt is one of the most respected Hollywood stars. The 57-year-old actor worked as a mascot on El Pollo Loco before filming, where he had to disguise himself as a giant chicken, but he sees nothing to be ashamed of.

Victoria Beckham – Sperm Skater

Before building her empire in the world of fashion, Victoria Beckham starred in a BBC sex education short film, in which she sports a giant sperm.

Hugh Jackman – Coco the Clown

Yes really. Everyone’s favorite wolf, Hugh Jackman, must have attended a children’s party where he enjoyed the little ones dressed up as clowns. The 53-year-old actor is a shocking magician, so Coco the Clown couldn’t really show the kids any tricks.

I remember a 6-year-old girl at her party saying, “Mom, this clown is horrible, he doesn’t know any tricks.”

Jackman remembers.

