Pogba could reach Real Madrid at zero cost

The hours of Paul pogba at Manchester United they would be numbered. Both the player and the team know that in June their paths will have to separate, so the French you could pack your bags to go to Madrid in the summer of 2022 for free.

According to ABC, the midfielder believes that after six years his cycle at Old Trafford is over and, with 28 years, he wants to go to a place where he is important again and plays at the highest level. The Frenchman sounded for Real Madrid last summer, as well as Kylian Mbappé, although neither of them ended up arriving in the Spanish capital.

Although it is true that, when you get to the team for free, the commissions and salary your agent would ask for, Mino Raiola, could reach extremely high figures, The merengue team prefers to pay them to have to deal with their signing, which could be around 80 million euros.

However the Real Madrid could have a big obstacle: PSG. The Parisian team does not tire of gathering stars and, given the situation in which Pogba will be, they could offer him a much more striking offer than the Spanish club.

For now everything is in the air, although his agent would have already released a few sentences that make it very clear that many things can also happen in winter: “It’s early to talk about Paul’s contract. We’ll see what happens. December is the month of dreams and I can’t stop them. But it’s better not to talk about Paul. ”