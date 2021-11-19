POCO X3 Pro, the best hardware in the mobile mid-range, on sale for less than 200 euros this Black Friday

The Black friday It has already started and it seems that it has done so with more force than ever. The main stores are already starting to launch their best offers and in this case, Amazon, one of the best known, is throwing the house out the window. The mid-range mobile phone with the best hardware is in offer for a few days. Now you can get hold of it POCO X3 Pro for only 199.99 euros.

This terminal has a 6.67-inch IPS technology screen and FullHD + resolution. DotDisplay technology and its 120 Hz refresh rate make this panel one of the strengths of this terminal. In addition, resistance to everyday shocks is ensured thanks to the Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

At the rear we have a 48 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a wide angle of 8. The other two cameras that complete this quartet are a macro and a depth sensor, both 2 megapixels. The front camera, for selfies and video calls, is 20 MP, which guarantees high quality results.

Maximum power for the most gamers

Under the screen, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, the best 4G chip currently available. This brain, added to the 8 GB of RAM and the 256 GB of internal storage, make this POCO X3 Pro one of the best devices in the mid-range for those users who like to play with their mobile.

To power it, we have a 5160 mAh battery with fast charging of up to 33 W. With this charge, we can forget about the charger throughout the day even if we are the most demanding users. Both the cable and the charging plug are included in the box, something that is becoming less common in some manufacturers.

As for the software, we have Android 11, the penultimate version of Google’s operating system, spiced with MIUI 12, the Xiaomi layer. Although it is not exactly the same as in the terminals of this firm, the user experience and the customization options are very similar. Let’s remember that POCO is actually a sub-brand of Xiaomi itself.

The POCO X3 Pro, at a knockdown price

The usual sale price of this POCO X3 Pro would be 299.99 euros for the most powerful version, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, for the next 10 days you can get it with a 33% discount. Thus, the final price of the device is 199.99 euros through the official Amazon page.

Shipping is completely free and we can return it free of charge until January next year. And if all this were not enough, the package includes a wired headphones as a gift. The terminal has a port to connect them, with which they are the perfect companion for this great POCO device.