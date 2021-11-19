Physical training in obese people can prevent long-term relapses

MADRID, Nov. 19 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Dr. Javier Butragueño, coordinator of the Work Group on Physical Exercise and Obesity of the Spanish Society of Obesity (SEEDO) has highlighted the need to make patients aware that obesity is a disease, and that “training can help you to avoid long-term relapses. “

For this reason, he clarifies that it is “decisive” to have up-to-date practical recommendations on the type of physical activity to be carried out in the treatment of overweight and obesity, all within specialized medical units and in Primary Care, and with the close collaboration of sports centers.

This was expressed by the expert at the XVII SEEDO Congress, adding that he also considers that “the combination of pharmacology with exercise could have a positive effect on the loss of fat weight and the maintenance of muscle mass and its function.”

In addition, in his opinion, the identification of the mechanisms that mediate the adaptive response to exercise “could uncover molecular targets that guide the design of new drugs to better treat chronic diseases.”

For his part, Dr. César Bustos Martín, member of SEEDO, believes that “training programs must be attractive, appropriate to consumer expectations, flexible for use in real life, and affordable and profitable for health services “.

So, also remember that “weight control is a lifelong process, not a short-term goal”; in addition, it emphasizes that “asking and evaluating, advising, assisting and organizing are essential premises to achieve success in a weight loss program”.

INCREASE MUSCLE FITNESS, A KEY ASPECT

According to the latest publications on the training and management of obesity, to preserve muscle mass during weight loss, an exercise training program based on lower body strength and higher at a moderate-high intensity is recommended.

Likewise, it has been confirmed that interventions that combine high intensity aerobic exercises and exercises with high loads produce beneficial effects that are superior to any other modality in reducing abdominal adiposity, improving muscle tone and increasing cardiorespiratory capacity.

To improve insulin sensitivity and increase cardiorespiratory capacity, cardiovascular resistance training, strength training, or a combination of both may be recommended; Even if the obese person is in adequate physical condition, they could still do high intensity interval training (after a thorough cardiovascular risk assessment and under supervision).

In this sense, Bustos indicates that “we already have solid evidence showing how long-term improvement in cardiorespiratory capacity neutralizes the adverse effects of increased adiposity as well as cardiovascular risk factors.”

As has been shown in this scientific session, good muscle capacity is capable of regulating glucose metabolism and insulin resistance in people with type II diabetes and obesity.

As Butragueño details, “exercise is used to generate a response at a metabolic, immune and structural level; we should not only stay with energy expenditure, since it would be a mistake and we would underestimate the role that muscle has in health and disease” .

In fact, skeletal muscle comprises approximately 40 percent of total human body mass in a healthy weight individual. Together, skeletal muscle and the heart account for almost 30 percent of the energy consumption at rest and almost 100 percent of the increased energy consumption during exercise. Skeletal muscle maintenance is a dynamic process: it is constantly repaired and regenerated; however, the regenerative capacity of skeletal muscle decreases in obesity.

THE PROBLEM OF DYNAPENIA

The problem in adults with obesity is not sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass, strength and function), but dinapenia (loss of the ability to generate force) and, for that reason, “it is essential to focus on improving the component metabolic and structural of the muscle “, indicates the coordinator of the GT of Exercise of SEEDO. The latest research in exercise has shown that it is possible to improve functional capacity even with more than 80 years.

On the other hand, it is currently known that the different exercise modalities can interact with the circadian rhythm, which can modulate their metabolic effects. In the words of Dr. Butragueño, “optimizing the schedule of exercise sessions could help existing therapeutic interventions for the treatment of metabolic diseases.”

THE ROLE OF SPORTS CENTERS

Currently, there are changes in the strength training recommendations on the breaks between sets, the volume or intensity at which a person with obesity should train, and even the number of days necessary to achieve metabolic improvements.

However, as Dr. Butragueño points out, “these recommendations are forgotten if they are not assumed by the population; in this sense, sports centers and their professionals are the most important resources available to citizens to achieve their health goals. related to the creation and maintenance of an active and healthy lifestyle, with weight loss being one of the most important goals “.

For this reason, the researchers advocate including the prescription of physical exercise in medical treatments; However, says Butragueño, “the reality is that you need spaces and specialists who can carry out this work, so gyms must adapt to this context and form part of the ecosystem of services that favors a healthier and healthier society. “.

In addition, as Bustos emphasizes, “the selected exercise strategy in overweight and / or obese subjects, with the aim of improving the levels of health and body composition related to exercise, must be evaluated by professionals specialized in Activity Sciences. Physics and Sports, while the nutritional and feeding strategy must fall on a dietician-nutritionist “.

POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME

This session has also focused on polycystic ovary syndrome, which is a common and important problem in young women. It is estimated that between 12-16 percent of them suffer from it, affecting both their health and fertility.

At present, as the pharmacist and sports nutritionist Sergio Espinar clarifies, “we know that 70 percent of them suffer from insulin resistance, a situation aggravated by a sedentary lifestyle and obesity.”

The solution to this problem, in the opinion of this professional, “starts from controlling the percentage of fat, in addition to promoting strength training as the main strategy when it comes to improving the action of insulin.” These changes, together with supplementation (inositol, vitamin D and anti-oxidants), “dramatically improve the prognosis of this pathology, reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart attack and obesity,” says Espinar.