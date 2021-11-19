PHOTOS: This is Daddy Yankee’s impressive mansion that can be rented through AirBnb

The reggaeton star decided to make an important alliance with the accommodation platform and make the property where he has taken refuge available to all those interested to create his most iconic musical hits. Do you want to know her?

Who would want to sleep in the comfortable rooms of Daddy Yankee’s house or play at his luxurious pool table? Now that is possible thanks to the alliance that the successful Puerto Rican reggaeton made with the famous digital hosting platform, AirBnb. Yes, the iconic Big Boss mansion is available to anyone who wants to rent it for a few days.

It is almost impossible that now it is not known how this service of furnished houses, apartments, ranches or cabins works available for all those who want more comfort and facilities than a hotel room. And this possibility is the one that allows to know closely what the famous property that the singer has in his native Puerto Rico is like.

“Hey! @DaddyYankee, he welcomes his fans to his retirement home in Puerto Rico so that they can see the place that inspired his music ”, was the message with which AirBnb unveiled this attractive and exclusive lodging opportunity. Of course, the news did not go unnoticed and in the networks of the fast artist more than two million reproductions were accumulated in a clip where the interpreter of “Rompe” invites his followers worldwide to visit and spend the night at his home.

“By opening the doors of my house, I want to share the culture of my people, our pride and our flavor, in addition to showing how easy it can be to open the doors of your home, with the warmth that characterizes us Puerto Ricans,” he declared. the iconic artist to said hosting project.

Those who achieve a space to stay in this property, located in Luquillo, will be able to enjoy an outdoor pool, a volleyball court, an activity room, see its wide collection of prizes and carry out other special activities that are added within the package, such as: a tour of local restaurants and bars that the reggaeton himself recommends.

In addition, upon arrival, guests will be received virtually by Daddy Yankee himself, according to international media, and will also know some magical corners that the singer-songwriter and producer also enjoy and explore while staying in this incredible house, such as paradisiacal beaches and the El Yunque rainforest.

The interior design of this mansion, which can be rented for $ 85 per night starting December 6, is the work of local designer Stewart Rodríguez, who was inspired by the urban style of the star and his greatest hits, such as “Gasolina”. “Calmly” and “Hard”.

This initiative is not only an economic strategy that helps both parties, AirBnb decided to go further and honor the Puerto Rican community through a unique donation to PRoTechos, that rebuilds roofs and offers carpentry training in underserved Puerto Rican communities that are still undergoing infrastructure works as a result of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, María and earthquakes.

Would you choose this property to enjoy a few days off?