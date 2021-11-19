Phil Spencer is “deeply concerned”

Until now, all the controversies that have arisen since Activision Blizzard They had had internal repercussions, either on the workers or on reputable officials. Some sponsors withdrew from the company’s eSports leagues, but the fallout from the company’s legal fabric is taking its toll on its industry partners.

In information released by Bloomberg, Phil Spencer has sent an email to Xbox staff explaining that he is “disturbed and deeply concerned by the horrible events and actions“Unveiled at Activision Blizzard. The final stone on the road has been the direct targeting of Bobby Kotick, CEO and Chief Executive Officer.

The Xbox manager’s steps go further and the email consulted by Jason Schreier indicates that the brand is “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments“A representative of Activision Blizzard has declared to the middle that we “respect all feedback from our valued partners” and “are committed to working to ensure that our culture and workplace are safe, diverse and inclusive.”

Jim Ryan adds to the dismay

Also from PlayStation they have shown their concern about this whole matter. Bloomberg reveals that Jim ryanHead of Sony’s division, has contacted Activision Blizzard directly, following the publication of the incriminating article against Kotick.

Ryan has moved “our deep concern and to ask them how they plan to address the allegations made. We do not believe that their measures address the situation correctly. “On the other hand, the person in charge has sent an email to his employees stating that his entire team is “heartbroken and frankly shocked” by what happened. “They have not done enough to address the situation of deep discrimination and harassment,” says Ryan.

Pressure is building on Kotick, who has been implicated in cases of abuse and having ignored the harassment among the Activision Blizzard staff. A second strike has occurred these days, along with a new claim from a group of shareholders. All in all, the board of directors has assured employees that they cannot apply the zero tolerance policy on him in the absence of evidence.