Perseverance records breathtaking video of helicopter on Mars

Although the Ingenuity continues to break its own records as the first controlled and motorized flying machine on another planet, we haven’t had much visual evidence of its exploits. There is the telemetry data that NASA scientists receive on Earth, but there are not many photos and videos. Fortunately, NASA has now released the most detailed images yet of the Ingenuity helicopter in flight.

The two videos were captured during the helicopter’s thirteenth flight, which took place on September 4. The 16-second flight saw Ingenuity travel nearly 210 meters horizontally, at an altitude of 8 meters. The Perseverance rover recorded the helicopter’s maneuvers using its Mastcam-Z two-camera system, from a distance of about 300 meters.

“The value of the Mastcam-Z system really shines through with these video clips,” said Justin Maki, deputy principal investigator for the Mastcam-Z instrument at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, at a release from the space agency. “Even at 300 meters away, we get a great close-up of takeoff and landing through Mastcam-Z’s ‘right eye’. And while the helicopter is little more than a blur in the view taken through the ‘left eye, it gives viewers a good idea of ​​the size of the environment Ingenuity is exploring.’

Recently, NASA scientists had to program Ingenuity to move a little faster, to compensate for the thinner atmosphere on Mars as the planet’s seasons change. The helicopter’s navigation system is automated and uses artificial intelligence to constantly measure and correct for environmental variables such as wind speed and the ground level below it.

“It is incredible to be able to see this [corrección automática]”Said Håvard Grip, Ingenuity’s lead pilot, at the same release. “It reinforces the precision of our modeling and our understanding of how to best operate Ingenuity.”

On its thirteenth flight, Ingenuity took 10 images of some interesting rocky outcrops on the ground, as part of its ongoing exploration mission for Perseverance. The Perseverance rover is basically a rolling geologist (complete with a mini-lab), and Eng enuity, having gone from being a mere technology demonstration, is now using its flights to locate intriguing rock deposits.

With the solar conjunction completed, during which time the Sun disrupted communications between Earth and Mars, Ingenuity will begin its ride back to its first airfield. The road ahead is long for the Perseverance rover, but where Ingenuity is headed, it needs no roads.